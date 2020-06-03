The Angels. The Walt Disney Company announced Wednesday that it has allocated $ 5 million to support non-profit organizations fighting for social justice in the United States, amid the wave of protests that led to the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of police.

According to a statement from the entertainment giant, the first installment will be $ 2 million to the NAACP (the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People) in order to “support their work in favor of social justice with educational programs and more efforts to eliminate disparity and racism. “

“The murder of George Floyd has forced our nation to confront, once again, the long history of injustice that black people have suffered in the United States, and it is critical that we stand together and speak up together and do our best to that acts of racism and violence are not tolerated, “said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in the note.

Floyd’s murder has been the trigger for a series of demonstrations in different parts of the United States, where some 40 cities have declared a night curfew to try to stop the disorders and looting that led to the protests.

Today, Minnesota State Attorney General Keith Ellison toughened charges against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was recorded with his knee pressing the neck of the African American, who died soon after, and included in the case the other three former agents present. In the scene.

Against this background, “these 5 million will continue to support the efforts of non-governmental organizations such as the NAACP, which have been tireless in their fight for equality and justice,” Chapek said.

The company also reported that it previously made donations to groups that help minority youth carry out university studies, such as the United Negro College Fund, to which they have already donated $ 2.5 million.

The Mickey Mouse factory also recalled that its policies allow it to match its employees’ donations to nonprofits.

As part of this support, Disney highlighted the use of its “creative resources and platforms to discuss issues of race and inequality”, such as the broadcast on Tuesday of the program “America in Pain: What Comes Next?” (“America in pain, what comes next?”).

Disney, a company that has traditionally avoided ruling on current or political issues, has changed its vision on these issues and has even recognized in the past that some of its film classics reflect “cultural values ​​that have remained in the past” .

