Disney doesn’t think Cruella is “too dark”

Cruella premiered on Disney + last week. Since then, the critics are in their favor although they clarify that it is a “too dark” movie for children

Cruella is the new live-action and bet of Disney +. This film shows us the beginnings of one of the most important villains in the mouse study, which will star an amazing Emma Stone. In the midst of the punk revolution, London and the 70s, we will see how Cruella becomes someone ruthless and the villain we all know.

As expected, its premiere was expected by many fans around the world. The film earned acclaim from several critics for its edgy twist and for giving the character that scathing depth. However, some critics complained about the age rating that Cruella has, as they believe that this new version and story of the character is not suitable for the eyes of children. Furthermore, it is alleged that the topics they cover may not be suitable for younger viewers.

Yes it is suitable for all the public

On this occasion, Paul Walter Hauser, actor who plays Horace in Cruella, responded forcefully to these criticisms in a chat with Insider. “I think it’s a great movie, maybe not for everyone, but it has a lot more good than bad.” Then he added, “If you hated two things but we did these five other things very well, you can’t tell people not to see the movie. It’s ridiculous. It’s as if I told you not to eat in a restaurant because I didn’t like the toilet paper ”.

In turn, he responded to those who criticized the film for its tone and theme: “It bothers people because it is a dark and provocative film: no, it is not. You are not watching the dogs turn into coats. It is an action, adventure, crime and comedy film with a lot of heart. And if you don’t like Emma Stone and Emma Thompson, you should still take your pulse. “

Disney’s Cruella is directed by Craig Gillespie (Me, Tonya) from a screenplay by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara, with a story by Aline Brosh McKenna and Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis. Producers are Andrew Gunn (Put yourself in my shoes), Marc Platt (Mary Poppins Returns) and Kristin Burr (Christopher Robin), with Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff and Glenn Close serving as executive producers.

Oscar®-winning costume designer Jenny Beavan (Mad Max: Fury Road, A Room with a View) has been commissioned to create the film’s dazzling costumes.

The film can be seen now in theaters and through Disney + with a Premium subscription here.