Disney delays the reopening of its theme parks in California | AP

Disney announced that for the moment will keep its parks closed despite having announced the dates of its reopening, so for those fans who were excited this is really sad.

The entertainment company announced earlier today who postponed the reopening of its California theme parks in mid-July until it receives state guidelines

It should be mentioned that Disney had planned to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim next July 17th after a four-month shutdown due to the coronavirus.

But unfortunately the State has indicated that will not issue guidelines until after July 4, according to the company.

Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials, « Disney said. it’s a statement.

So far, the company you have not provided a new date reopening, as they require government approval.

Governor Gavin Newsom said he appreciates the answer’s capacity from Disney to their concerns on reopening amid recent spikes in COVID-19 infections in many southern California counties.

Disney also commented that it is still negotiating deals with employee unions, some of which have raised security concerns about the reopening.

Disney noted that it has signed agreements with 20 affiliates unions representing more than 11,000 employees, detailing improved safety protocols.

In addition, also will delay reopening scheduled for July 23 of your hotels Grand Californian and Paradise Pier.

However, the restaurants and the Downtown Disney District shopping area will return to open on July 9 as previously planned with health and safety protocols for our members and guests.

It should be noted that the park closed only a few times in 65 years and the last time was after terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

On the other hand, the company indicated that still planning to reopen Disney World in Florida on July 11, while the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong have reopened.

Something worrying is that California is watching a COVID-19 peak, registering an increase in 69% in new cases this week.