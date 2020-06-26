The parks were scheduled to reopen on July 17 after being closed for four months

AP –

CALIFORNIA.- Disney It will delay the reopening of its theme parks in southern California until it receives guidelines from the state, the company announced.

Disney expected to reopen Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim on July 17 after four months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the state has indicated it will not issue guidelines until after July 4, the company said Wednesday.

« Given the time it takes to bring thousands of cast members back to work and reopen our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and tourist hotels until we receive approval from government authorities, » said Disney. it’s a statement.

The company did not provide a new reopening date. The parks closed on March 14 and need to be re-approved by the state government to reopen.

The governor Gavin newsom « appreciates the responsiveness of Disney their concerns about reopening amid the recent surge in infections from COVID-19 around many southern California counties, « Newsom spokesman Nathan Click said. » The governor, the state and public health experts remain in contact with the company and its workers – as well as other theme parks in the state – as we monitor and combat the spread of the virus. «

Disney He also said he continues to negotiate deals with workers’ unions, some of which have raised security concerns around the reopens. Disney He said he has signed agreements with 20 union affiliates representing more than 11,000 employees, detailing better security protocols.

Disney It will also postpone the reopening of its Grand Californian and Paradise Pier hotels scheduled for July 23.

The dining and shopping area known as Downtown Disney District will reopen July 9 as previously announced, « with health and safety protocols in place for our cast members and guests, » he said. Disney.

Disneyland fans can usually count on the park to be open regardless of what happens outside. The park closed only a handful of times in 65 years. The last time was after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

The company said it still plans to reopen Disney World in Florida on July 11. The tourist centers of Disney in Shanghai and Hong Kong they have reopened.

California has seen an uptick in cases of COVID-19, with a registered increase of new cases of 69% this week.