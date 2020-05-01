Disney released this Thursday a line of cloth mouthpieces decorated with their most beloved characters, which will sell online and whose proceeds will go to charitable organizations in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

The designs, available in sizes from small to large, include protagonists from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar or Disney movies, among which Baby Yoda stands out, which is expected to be one of the most popular models.

Disney said in a statement that it intends to donate $ 1 million from US sales to Medshare, an Atlanta, Georgia-based nonprofit organization that ships medical supplies worldwide.

The entertainment company will also donate 1 million of its mouthpieces to this organization, which can already be purchased online but are expected to be sent to customers next June, and whose cost is around $ 20 for a package of four units.

Disney launched a line of mouthguards that it will sell online and whose proceeds will go to charitable organizations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

(EFE / Courtesy Disney)

“We realize that it is a difficult time for families and that wearing any type of face mask can be overwhelming,” said vice president of Disney stores and his online version Edward Park in the text, forwarded to the ABC Good Morning television program. America.

“Our hope is that the cloth mouth covers with some of our most beloved characters will comfort the families, supporters and communities that are so important to us,” he added.

According to the latest figures from Johns Hopkins University, the United States already registers more than 1.05 million people infected and more than 62,000 deaths due to the coronavirus, which also indicates that some 3.2 million people have been diagnosed with the disease worldwide.