Disney D-Day | TV

If a context had to be devised that would magically enhance all the virtues of Disney + it would undoubtedly be a pandemic, with countless families at home and television and streaming consumption data skyrocketing to all-time highs. The platform that arrives this Tuesday in Spain has something that many parents would like for their home: the wardrobe of the brands best known to children, starting with Disney itself and following Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar (almost everything is Fox and National Geographic). A child can sit at the screen with the remote and not move for hours; parents will not find anything that they do not know (rather several versions of what they already knew) or anything that is not appropriate for the little ones. More than a platform, Disney + is an X-ray to neutralize kids. A diabolically perfect invention for these days of family life.

It is a consequence of the peculiar design of this platform. Disney, the alpha predator of world entertainment, has made no pretense of making another Netflix or openly waging war against HBO. Their goal is not to launch the new fashion title, but to bring together all its properties in one place, and that no one else has them: the first law of entertainment is that products are not interchangeable. Having three seasons of Stranger Things is of no use to anyone who wants to see The Avengers. In a market saturated with novelties, exploiting the known is an invincible strategy in platform warfare.

Yes there are original Disney + fictions, but they are few and almost all are subject to the maxim that has guided the house for almost 20 years: the public never tires of returning to their favorite stories. In this way, practically all the novelties are extensions of the catalog brands (made to minimize risks, they all have chapters of half an hour, the most consumed format in streaming). In the Star Wars world is the jewel of this new crown, The Mandalorian, a western set in the days after the original trilogy with Pedro Pascal, Werner Herzog and Carl Weathers: also known as “Baby Yoda’s” since in December, the doll became a deity on social networks. There will also be new seasons of The Clone Wars, the animated series that expands the contests between the prequels.

In the Marvel house, there will be – it is not clear when, since COVID-19 has interrupted some of its filming – series starring some hitherto secondary characters (Hawk and Winter Soldier and the sitcom Wanda / Vision). At the moment what is a documentary series on young heroes that bears the brand of superheroes. Those planned for 2021 follow the same logic: series about Hawkeye, Hulka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monsters S.A. and even Gaston and LeFou, two minor characters in Beauty and the Beast.

The breath of fresh air is in the most Martian title: High School Musical: The Musical: The series is not directly about High School Musical, that musical telefilm with which it shares a title and which, when it was broadcast on the Disney Channel in 2006, it became the phenomenon of a generation that today is already around thirty. This new series tells the story of an endearing group of teenagers also marked by that High School Musical telefilm, who decides to put on a theatrical version at their institute. Another trick of the house is to walk your fans through the old stories, but with protagonists who, like them, are fans.

Those who also escape this corporate logic are The Simpsons, which are also on the platform with more than 600 chapters thanks to the multimillion-dollar purchase, last year, of 21st Century Fox. It is the first time that the series can be seen in its venerable totality in streaming.

What is important, by definition, is the catalog. Here and only here is Marvel (where the Spider-Man titles are missing) and here is Star Wars (full except for the latest installment, which will premiere here). In the Disney faction, the viewer will be able to choose whether to put their son Fantasia or Fantasia 2000; the 1941 or 2019 real-image Dumbo; The Little Mermaid or The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the sea. The nostalgic ones will find there classics until now impossible to see in the streaming subscription such as The rookie witch, My friend the ghost, The black abyss, or the four original installments of Herbie.

In 2012, Disney transferred the streaming premiere rights to its properties to Netflix. The contract expired in 2019. As Netflix grew, many took that contract as a serious mistake, a lack of vision, and a failed opportunity for the Disney empire to create a platform. Now analysts see it differently. Disney did not want a platform. I wanted a venue.

Complete list of content:

DISNEY

Films

For all!

Awesome!

Break Ralph!

Jump!

Go Santa Claus!

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians

101 Dalmatians 2

102 Dalmatians

20,000 Leagues Under the Sea

There goes that fireball

To the “parrot” with the gold

Meeting Mr. Banks

Aladdin

Aladdin and the King of Thieves

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Frightful, Horrifying Day

Alice through the mirror

Alice in Wonderland (1951)

Alice in Wonderland (2010)

Almost Angels

Amienemigos

Amy

Annie

Atlantis 2: Milo’s Return

Atlantis: the lost empire

Avalon High

Elephant adventure

Adventures in Alaska

Adventures in Juguetelandia

Planes

Aircraft: Rescue Team

Below zero

Bambi

Bambi II

Basil the superdetective mouse

Big Hero 6

Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs

Bolt

Brink! What a jump

Good luck Charlie! A movie trip

Buffalo Dreams

Cadet Kelly

Changes of winds

Road to glory

Camp Rock

Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam

Bell

Tinker Bell and the Great Rescue

Tinkerbell and the secret of fairies

Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure

Tinker Bell and the legend of the beast

Bell. Fairies and Pirates

Kangaroos in distress

Darling, I have enlarged the child

Darling, I shrunk the kids

Darling we’ve shrunk ourselves

Cinderella (2015)

Cinderella. What would happen if…

Cheetah, an adventure in the jungle

Blank check

Chicken Little

Chimpanzees

Rock cyber star

Cloud 9

White tusk

With a pooch on his heels

Grow in nature

Four puppies to save

Christmas story

Beware of wishes

Mutant birthday

Darby O’Gill and the Goblin King

Davy Crockett, King of the Frontier

Back Home 2: Lost in San Francisco

Back home: an incredible journey

Back home: an incredible journey

Discovering the Robinsons

Waking up Sleeping Beauty

Diary of a teenager

Dinosaur

Disneynature Wings of Life

Disneynature. Crimson Wing

Disneynature. Expedition. China.

Two very mature kangaroos

Doug. His first movie

Dumbo (1941)

The black abyss

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Tuck’s Magic Forest

The boy

The Million Dollar Boy

The boy ideal

The color of friendship

The castaway cowboy

The tiger cruise

The body and spirit of America

The living desert

The Mad Dragon

The emperor and his follies

The Emperor And His Follies 2: The Great Adventure Of Kronk

The ghost of the megacine

The cat that came from space

The big blow of the teleñecos

The Son of the President

The World’s strongest man

The Hunchback of Notre Dame

The Hunchback of Notre Dame II

The African Lion

The jungle book

The jungle book

The jungle book 2

The Lone Ranger

The best magician in the world

The miracle

The noob

The origin of the Little Mermaid

The treasure Planet

The Prince and the Beggar (1990)

The prince and the beggar: lights, camera, action!

The return of the best

The kingdom of the monkeys

The return of the witches

Zenon’s return: the girl of the millennium

The Lion King

The Lion King

The Lion King 2: Simba’s Treasure

The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata

The secret of the castle

The dream of a champion

Matecumbe’s treasure

The Muppet Tour

Chosen for triumph

Emilio and the detectives

In search of Santa Can

Tangled

Tangled again

Once upon a mattress

This Dog is a crack. The movie

Explosively Goofy

Counterfeiters

Fantasy

Fantasy 2000

Faithful friend

Flubber and the Nutty Professor

Frank and Ollie: The Magicians of Disney

Frankenweenie (2012)

Freaky Friday (2018)

Frozen the ice kingdom

Fuzzbucket

Twins on the court

Genius

George of the jungle

George of the Jungle 2

G-Force. License to spy

Basketball giants

Goofy and son

African Big Cats. The Kingdom of Courage

City farmer

Greyfriars Bobby

GUS

Hacksaw

Halloweentown

Halloweentown 3: Witch Academy

Halloweentown. The revenge

Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds in Concert

Hannah Montana. The movie

Herbie at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix

Herbie Bullfighter

Herbie, a crazy flyer

Herbie: Butt

Hercules

Brother Bee

Bear Brother

Brother Bear 2

Brothers on the brink

High school musical

High School Musical 2

High School Musical 3: End of Course

Home, smart home

Inspector Gadget

Inspector Gadget 2

Into the Woods

Invincible

James and the Giant Peach

John Carter

Johnny Kapahala: Countercurrent 2

Johnny Tsunami

Jonas Brothers in 3D concert

Jordan-mania

Youth and Journalists

Game of honor

Jungle cat

Justin Morgan had a Horse

Kim Possible

Kim Possible: Yes it’s so bad

The courtyard band returns to the nursery

The courtyard band is already in 5th grade

The backyard band. The movie

Sleeping Beauty

Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast: The Magical World of Beauty

Beauty and the Beast: A Haunted Christmas

The rookie witch

The search

The Quest 2: The Secret Diary

Cinderella (1950)

Cinderella II

The Lady and the Tramp

The Lady and the Tramp 2

Christmas star

The odd life of Timothy Green

Sharpay’s fabulous adventure

The Calloway family

The great adventure of Winnie the Pooh

Piglet’s Great Movie

Mowgli’s story

The Pixar Story

The decisive hour

The island of the treasure

The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the Lord Toad

The curse of the pits

The Haunted Mansion

The haunted Mountain

The haunted Mountain

The gang

Heffalump movie

The Muppets movie

The Stitch Movie

The Tigger Movie

The meadow

The door of the galaxies

The million dollar recipe

The Queen of Katwe

The panda’s path

The series of my life

The little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea

The adventures of Bongo, Mickey and the magic beans

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian

Twins spell twice

Twins spell twice

Lemonade Mouth

Leroy & Stitch. The movie

Lilo & Stitch

Lilo & Stitch 2: The Effect of Defect

Lizzie Superstar

The best of Winnie the Pooh

Crazy Trip to Campus

The Aristocats

The king’s archers

The treasure hunter buddies

The descendants

The Descendants 2

The Ghosts of Buxley Hall

Wizards of Waverly Place. Caribbean vacations

The clumsiest of the West

The Clumsiest of the West 2

The Muppets

The Muppets in a Christmas Carol

The Bears and I

The little aliens

My wife’s dogs

The Mississippi Pirates

The Proud. The movie

The rescuers

The Rescuers in Kangarooland

The Robinsons of the South Seas (1960)

The Teleñecos on Treasure Island

The three knights

The Three Musketeers

The Three Musketeers by Alejandro Dumas

Blind Fight

Maleficent

Freshwater sailors

Mars needs mothers

Mary Poppins

Beyond the dreams

Max Keeble

McFarland, USA

Merlin the Enchanter

My friend the ghost

My brain is electronic

My great friend Joe

My sister is an alien

My Invisible Sister

My favorite martian

Mickey discovers Christmas

Mickey, the best Christmas

Millionaires For One Leg

Minutemen: time travelers

Miracle at Midnight

Mr. Boogedy

Mr. Magoo

Mulan

Mulan 2

Born in China

Shipwrecked

Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can

Magical Christmas

Newsies: the Broadway Musical

Snow in California

Don’t look under your bed

Oliver and his gang

Operation elephant

Bears

Bears at full speed

Oz, A Fantastic World

Oz a world of fantasy

Dad by surprise

DuckAdventure: The Movie

Peter and the Dragon Elliot (1977)

But what are my parents about?

Perri

Nightmare Before Christmas

Heavy weights

Peter Pan

Peter Pan in Back to Neverland

Peter and the Dragon (2016)

Phineas and Ferb: Through the 2nd dimension

Pinocchio

Pirates of the Caribbean. The Curse of the Black Pearl

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest

Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End

Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides

Pocahontas

Pocahontas 2: Journey To A New World

Pollyanna

Put yourself in my place (2003)

Post 5PM Natty Gann

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time

Princess for Surprise

Princesa / by Surprise 2

Princess protection program

Prom

Clone project

I want to be super famous

Return to Halloweeentown

Reinventing Pete

Rescuing dad

Xtreme risk

Unknown corners

Latin rhythm

Robin Hood

Rocketeer

Ruby Bridges

Greetings friends

Save christmas

Wild

Sammy, the Way-Out Seal

Santa Can 2: Santa’s puppies

Santa Claus 2

Santa Claus 3: For a cold-free Christmas

Scream team

Secretariat

Secrets of life

Shetan the desert horse

Sky High, a high-flying school

Skylar against the monster

Skyrunners, UFO Record

Snow Buddies

We are the best

We are the worst

Dreaming, dreaming … I triumphed skating

Space Buddies

Spooky Buddies

Starstruck

Strike!

Sultan and the Rock Star

Super buddies

Superdog

Force superhero

So for which

Actual size 2: a Christmas Eve

Tarón and the Magic Cauldron

Tarzan

Tarzan 2

Tarzan and Jane

Teen Beach 2

Teen Beach Movie

The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story

The Cheetah Girls

The Cheetah Girls 2

The Cheetah Girls. A world

Thunderjam

Tiana and El Sapo

Melody time

Tini: Violetta’s Great Change

Titans. They made history

Tod and Toby

Tod and Toby 2

All on wheels

All in the snow

Tom and Huck

Tomorrowland: The world of tomorrow

Tron

Tron: Legacy

You to Boston and I to California (1961)

You to London and I to California (1998)

An Astronaut at King Arthur’s Court

A very hairy candidate

A super tough kangaroo

A lovely nutty

A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills

A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 2

A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 3

A Tale: The Pecos Bill Myth

A hairy day

An F.B.I.cat

An F.B.I.cat

A lucky break

A sea of ​​hope

A lucky dog

A Fold in Time

A wise man in the clouds

A vampire for mom

A megapooh Christmas

Live Vacation

Vaiana

Crazy Friday (1977)

Iron will

Back to Hawaii

I’ll shine

Come home for Christmas … if you can

The best are back

Wendy Wu: The Kung Fu Girl

Winnie the Pooh

Winnie The Pooh: A Spring with Rite

Yellowstone Cubs

Zack and Cody. The movie

Zafarrancho at the ranch

Zenon 3

Zenon: The Girl of the Millennium

Z-O-M-B-I-E-S

Zootropolis

Series

Sing with the Monster Girls!

Wrong friends Andi Mack (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)

Andi Mack

Austin and Ally

Big Hero 6: the series

Bingo and Rolly

Bizaardvark

Good luck Charlie

Callie in the west

Kikiwaka Camp

Children’s songs

Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians

Darkwing Duck

Disney Frozen: Winter Lights

Doctor at the Toy Hospital

Dr. toys

Elena of Ávalor

Tangled: the series

Gargoyles

Gargoyles. Mythological heroes

Gravity Falls

Hannah Montana

Henry the happy monster

Hotel Dulce Hotel. The Adventures of Zack and Cody

Jake and the Neverland Pirates

Jessie

K.C. Special agent

Kim Possible

The backyard band

Mickey Mouse’s house

The Lion Guard

Milo Murphy’s Law

Princess sofia

The little Mermaid

The little mermaid disney

The Goofy Troop

Lab Rats

Lab Rats: Elite Team

Lab Rats: The Bionic Island

The Adventures Of Ladybug

Lilo and Stitch

Liv and Maddie

Liv and Maddie: California Style

Lizzie McGuire

Minnie’s Tales

The Descendants: Wicked World

The Greens in the city

Wizards of Waverly Place

Gummi bears

Mickey Mouse

Mickey and the Super Pilots

Muppet Babies

Duck adventures

Phineas and Ferb

PJ Masks

Quack Pack

Randy Cunningham Ninja Total

Raven

Riley and the world

Shake It Up!

I’m Luna

Star against the forces of evil

The Lodge: Mystery at All Rhythms

Timon and Pumbaa

Tron: The Resistance

Vampirina

Violetta

Raven returns

Wasabi Warriors

Zack and Cody: All on board

short films

The art of skiing

Through the looking glass

Winter warehouse

Yesteryear

Knight for a day

Chef donald

Chip and Chop

How to swim

How to fish

Boat builders

Christmas Carol with Mickey

Destination

Disney Fairies: Fairy Hollow Cake Contest

Asleep like a bear

Kick me

Pluto’s Christmas Tree

The bandit of bones

Botero Willie

The hockey champion

The Olympic champion

The band’s concert

Pluto’s sweater

Donald’s mess with the wheels

The big bad wolf

The bear and the bees

Pluto’s surprise pack

The ugly Duckling

The little whirlpool

The return of the turtle Toby

Mickey’s tug

Mickey’s rival

The grasshopper and the ants

Mr. Mouse is going on a trip

Mr. Pato goes for a walk

Santa’s workshop

The golden touch

The old mill

Dog show

Lonely ghosts

Ferdinando the Bull

Flowers and trees

Frankenweenie

Frozen fever

Inner workings

Large Cannoscope

The horn of the caravan

Mickey’s caravan

The goddess of spring

Mickey’s birthday party

The Little Chicken Wise

Donald’s round of golf

The little matchstick

The tortoise and the hare

The simple things

Watch cleaners

The three Little Pigs

The Three Little Wolves

The three blind musketeers

Mickey in Australia

Mickey forgets his date

Children in the forest

Snowy popcorn

Dog to the rescue

Picnic on the beach

Pluto and the mole

War rations

Rhino the Superhero

A canine caddy

Hawaii Holidays

Special

Under the sea- A story of the Descendants

Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

The Wonderful World of Disney presents: The Little Mermaid live!

PIXAR

Films

Bugs, a miniature adventure

Brave (Indomitable)

Finding Dory

Finding Nemo

Cars

Cars 2

Cars 3

Coconut

Reverse

Arlo’s journey

The Incredibles

The Incredibles 2

Monsters University

SA monsters.

Ratatouille

Toy story

Toy Story 2. Toys reload

toy Story 3

Toy Story 4

Up

WALL-E. Cleaning Battalion

short films

Luxo Jr.

Riley’s first date?

Abducted

Air Mate

Bluish

Beam

Bugs

BURN-E

Day and night

The car-tel

Mike’s new car

The great Mate

The man orchestra

Geri’s game

Red’s dream

The Sanjay super team

Fiesta-Saurio Rex

George and A.J.

Heavy Mate

Jack-Jack attacks

Knick Knack

The Legend of Mordu

Moon

Dug’s Special Mission

The adventures of André and Wally B.

Wash

Mate’s Tales: The Slayer

Mate’s Tales: Moon Mate

Mate’s Tales: Unidentified Mate

Mate’s tales: Mate travels in time

Mate’s Tales: Materescate

Mate’s Tales: Tokio Mate

Lou

Mate and the ghost light

birdies

Partly cloudy

Piper

Presto

Radiator Springs

Tin Toy

Tita Edna

Your friend the rat

Hawaii Holidays

MARVEL

Films

Ant-Man

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Superhero Adventures: Fight on Ice!

Black panther

Captain America: Civil War

Captain America the First Avenger

Captain America: The Winter Soldier

Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)

Guardians of the Galaxy

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Hulk: where the monsters live

Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United

Iron man 2

iron Man 3

Wolverine immortal

The Fantastic 4

The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer

The Fantastic Four

The Avengers

Marvel Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United

Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors

Marvel: 75 Years, from Subculture to Pop

Marvel: building a universe

Thor

Thor: The Dark World

Thor: Ragnarok

Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers: Age of Ultron

X Men

X-Men 2

X-Men 3: The Final Decision

X-Men Days of Future Past

X-Men Origins: Wolverine

X Men First generation

Series

Ant-Man

Adventures of Marvel superheroes

Guardians of the Galaxy

Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.

Inhumans

The Avengers United

The Avengers United: Secret Wars

The Avengers: The Ultron Revolution

The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth

Marvel Agent Carter

Marvel The Avengers: Secret Wars

Marvel The Avengers: Black Panther’s mission

Marvel Rising: Initiation

Marvel’s Spider-Man

Rocket and Groot

Spider-man

Ultimate Spider-Man

Ultimate Spider-Man vs. The 6 Claims

STAR WARS

Films

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Han Solo: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars: A New Hope

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

Series

Star Wars Forces of Destiny

Star Wars Rebels

Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Special

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers

LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Escape From the Jedi Temple

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Race For the Holocrons

Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC

Films

Through the Grand Canyon

America against climate change

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Inside the Okavango

The resurgence of Atlantis

Expedition to Mars

Free Solo

Jane

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

The Okavango flood

Miracle on the Hudson River

Planet Earth: Are We History?

Princess Diana: In first person

Science fair

Series

Dubai airport

Brain Games

Doctor K: exotic animals

Drain the oceans

The Incredible Dr. Pol

The World of the Future

Great Migrations

Our planet (One Strange Rock)

Our origins

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

Custom supercars

Survival in Alaska with Les Stroud

An off-road vet

Wild Yellowstone

Special

Alexander the Great: discovering his lost grave

Bizarre Dinosaurs

Breaking 2

The bird of paradise: A seducer with wings

Shark’s Eden

The Planet of the Birds

The kingdom of the apes: combat fronts

Giants of the deep

Dr. Pol’s incredible story

Easter Island exposed

The climbing lions

The secrets of the tomb of Jesus

The submerged treasures of America

Sharks of the Pitcairn Islands

Mars: Inside the Falcon Heavy

Mission to the Sun

Live nature

Titanic: 20 years later with James Cameron

A man among cheetahs

OTHERS

Films

Give me a break!

Again you?

Who cheated on roger rabbit?

1, 2, 3 … Splash

10 reasons to hate you

12 Christmas quotes

Anastasia

Avatar

Adventures in the big city (1987)

Camp Nowhere

Conquering Mars

Greg’s diary

Greg’s Diary: Rodrick’s Law

Twelve at Home

Twelve Away From Home

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

Doctor Dolittle 2

Rookie of the Year

Twin salad

Red Squad

Flicka

Garfield

Garfield 2

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown

Ice age 3: The Origin of Dinosaurs

Ice Age 4: The Formation of the Continents

Ice Age: Ice Age

Jack

The Swiss Robinson Family (1940)

Mrs. Doubtfire

The last song

The Simpson. The movie

My best friend

While you were Sleeping

Miracle in the city

Miracle in the city

Mysteries of the ocean

Night at The Museum 2

They have never kissed me

Percy Jackson. The Lightning Thief

Thumbelina

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

Sister Act 2: Back to the convent

Sister Act: a caring nun

Snowglobe

Partners and Hounds

Home alone

Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

Home Alone 3

Smiles and tears

Strange Magic

Teen Spirit

The Mistle-Tones

Three Days

Three men and a baby

Three men and a little lady

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Willow

Series

Once upon a time

Just Like Me!

The Adventures of Ladybug

The Simpson

Special

Ice Age: In Search of the Egg

ORIGINALS

Films

Total disaster. Detective Agency No. 1

The Lady and the Tramp (2019)

Stargirl

Togo

A day at Disney

Series

Disney Dream Weddings

Clone wars

Diary of a future president

The world according to Jeff Goldblum

Chosen to guide

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special

Marvel heroes project

Be Our Chef

Super creators

The Imagineering Story

The Mandalorian

Back to the stage

short films

Short circuit

Family Sundays with Disney

Forky asks a question

The adventures of Bo Peep

Pixar in real life

Sparkshorts

A day at Disney