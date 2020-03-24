Disney D-Day | TV

If a context had to be devised that would magically enhance all the virtues of Disney + it would undoubtedly be a pandemic, with countless families at home and television and streaming consumption data skyrocketing to all-time highs. The platform that arrives this Tuesday in Spain has something that many parents would like for their home: the wardrobe of the brands best known to children, starting with Disney itself and following Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar (almost everything is Fox and National Geographic). A child can sit at the screen with the remote and not move for hours; parents will not find anything that they do not know (rather several versions of what they already knew) or anything that is not appropriate for the little ones. More than a platform, Disney + is an X-ray to neutralize kids. A diabolically perfect invention for these days of family life.
It is a consequence of the peculiar design of this platform. Disney, the alpha predator of world entertainment, has made no pretense of making another Netflix or openly waging war against HBO. Their goal is not to launch the new fashion title, but to bring together all its properties in one place, and that no one else has them: the first law of entertainment is that products are not interchangeable. Having three seasons of Stranger Things is of no use to anyone who wants to see The Avengers. In a market saturated with novelties, exploiting the known is an invincible strategy in platform warfare.
Yes there are original Disney + fictions, but they are few and almost all are subject to the maxim that has guided the house for almost 20 years: the public never tires of returning to their favorite stories. In this way, practically all the novelties are extensions of the catalog brands (made to minimize risks, they all have chapters of half an hour, the most consumed format in streaming). In the Star Wars world is the jewel of this new crown, The Mandalorian, a western set in the days after the original trilogy with Pedro Pascal, Werner Herzog and Carl Weathers: also known as “Baby Yoda’s” since in December, the doll became a deity on social networks. There will also be new seasons of The Clone Wars, the animated series that expands the contests between the prequels.
In the Marvel house, there will be – it is not clear when, since COVID-19 has interrupted some of its filming – series starring some hitherto secondary characters (Hawk and Winter Soldier and the sitcom Wanda / Vision). At the moment what is a documentary series on young heroes that bears the brand of superheroes. Those planned for 2021 follow the same logic: series about Hawkeye, Hulka, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Monsters S.A. and even Gaston and LeFou, two minor characters in Beauty and the Beast.
The breath of fresh air is in the most Martian title: High School Musical: The Musical: The series is not directly about High School Musical, that musical telefilm with which it shares a title and which, when it was broadcast on the Disney Channel in 2006, it became the phenomenon of a generation that today is already around thirty. This new series tells the story of an endearing group of teenagers also marked by that High School Musical telefilm, who decides to put on a theatrical version at their institute. Another trick of the house is to walk your fans through the old stories, but with protagonists who, like them, are fans.
Those who also escape this corporate logic are The Simpsons, which are also on the platform with more than 600 chapters thanks to the multimillion-dollar purchase, last year, of 21st Century Fox. It is the first time that the series can be seen in its venerable totality in streaming.
What is important, by definition, is the catalog. Here and only here is Marvel (where the Spider-Man titles are missing) and here is Star Wars (full except for the latest installment, which will premiere here). In the Disney faction, the viewer will be able to choose whether to put their son Fantasia or Fantasia 2000; the 1941 or 2019 real-image Dumbo; The Little Mermaid or The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the sea. The nostalgic ones will find there classics until now impossible to see in the streaming subscription such as The rookie witch, My friend the ghost, The black abyss, or the four original installments of Herbie.
In 2012, Disney transferred the streaming premiere rights to its properties to Netflix. The contract expired in 2019. As Netflix grew, many took that contract as a serious mistake, a lack of vision, and a failed opportunity for the Disney empire to create a platform. Now analysts see it differently. Disney did not want a platform. I wanted a venue.
Complete list of content:
DISNEY
Films
For all!
Awesome!
Break Ralph!
Jump!
Go Santa Claus!
101 Dalmatians
101 Dalmatians
101 Dalmatians 2
102 Dalmatians
20,000 Leagues Under the Sea
There goes that fireball
To the “parrot” with the gold
Meeting Mr. Banks
Aladdin
Aladdin and the King of Thieves
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, Frightful, Horrifying Day
Alice through the mirror
Alice in Wonderland (1951)
Alice in Wonderland (2010)
Almost Angels
Amienemigos
Amy
Annie
Atlantis 2: Milo’s Return
Atlantis: the lost empire
Avalon High
Elephant adventure
Adventures in Alaska
Adventures in Juguetelandia
Planes
Aircraft: Rescue Team
Below zero
Bambi
Bambi II
Basil the superdetective mouse
Big Hero 6
Snow White and the 7 Dwarfs
Bolt
Brink! What a jump
Good luck Charlie! A movie trip
Buffalo Dreams
Cadet Kelly
Changes of winds
Road to glory
Camp Rock
Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam
Bell
Tinker Bell and the Great Rescue
Tinkerbell and the secret of fairies
Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure
Tinker Bell and the legend of the beast
Bell. Fairies and Pirates
Kangaroos in distress
Darling, I have enlarged the child
Darling, I shrunk the kids
Darling we’ve shrunk ourselves
Cinderella (2015)
Cinderella. What would happen if…
Cheetah, an adventure in the jungle
Blank check
Chicken Little
Chimpanzees
Rock cyber star
Cloud 9
White tusk
With a pooch on his heels
Grow in nature
Four puppies to save
Christmas story
Beware of wishes
Mutant birthday
Darby O’Gill and the Goblin King
Davy Crockett, King of the Frontier
Back Home 2: Lost in San Francisco
Back home: an incredible journey
Back home: an incredible journey
Discovering the Robinsons
Waking up Sleeping Beauty
Diary of a teenager
Dinosaur
Disneynature Wings of Life
Disneynature. Crimson Wing
Disneynature. Expedition. China.
Two very mature kangaroos
Doug. His first movie
Dumbo (1941)
The black abyss
The Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Tuck’s Magic Forest
The boy
The Million Dollar Boy
The boy ideal
The color of friendship
The castaway cowboy
The tiger cruise
The body and spirit of America
The living desert
The Mad Dragon
The emperor and his follies
The Emperor And His Follies 2: The Great Adventure Of Kronk
The ghost of the megacine
The cat that came from space
The big blow of the teleñecos
The Son of the President
The World’s strongest man
The Hunchback of Notre Dame
The Hunchback of Notre Dame II
The African Lion
The jungle book
The jungle book
The jungle book 2
The Lone Ranger
The best magician in the world
The miracle
The noob
The origin of the Little Mermaid
The treasure Planet
The Prince and the Beggar (1990)
The prince and the beggar: lights, camera, action!
The return of the best
The kingdom of the monkeys
The return of the witches
Zenon’s return: the girl of the millennium
The Lion King
The Lion King
The Lion King 2: Simba’s Treasure
The Lion King 3: Hakuna Matata
The secret of the castle
The dream of a champion
Matecumbe’s treasure
The Muppet Tour
Chosen for triumph
Emilio and the detectives
In search of Santa Can
Tangled
Tangled again
Once upon a mattress
This Dog is a crack. The movie
Explosively Goofy
Counterfeiters
Fantasy
Fantasy 2000
Faithful friend
Flubber and the Nutty Professor
Frank and Ollie: The Magicians of Disney
Frankenweenie (2012)
Freaky Friday (2018)
Frozen the ice kingdom
Fuzzbucket
Twins on the court
Genius
George of the jungle
George of the Jungle 2
G-Force. License to spy
Basketball giants
Goofy and son
African Big Cats. The Kingdom of Courage
City farmer
Greyfriars Bobby
GUS
Hacksaw
Halloweentown
Halloweentown 3: Witch Academy
Halloweentown. The revenge
Hannah Montana and Miley Cyrus: The Best of Both Worlds in Concert
Hannah Montana. The movie
Herbie at the Monte Carlo Grand Prix
Herbie Bullfighter
Herbie, a crazy flyer
Herbie: Butt
Hercules
Brother Bee
Bear Brother
Brother Bear 2
Brothers on the brink
High school musical
High School Musical 2
High School Musical 3: End of Course
Home, smart home
Inspector Gadget
Inspector Gadget 2
Into the Woods
Invincible
James and the Giant Peach
John Carter
Johnny Kapahala: Countercurrent 2
Johnny Tsunami
Jonas Brothers in 3D concert
Jordan-mania
Youth and Journalists
Game of honor
Jungle cat
Justin Morgan had a Horse
Kim Possible
Kim Possible: Yes it’s so bad
The courtyard band returns to the nursery
The courtyard band is already in 5th grade
The backyard band. The movie
Sleeping Beauty
Beauty and the Beast (1991)
Beauty and the Beast: The Magical World of Beauty
Beauty and the Beast: A Haunted Christmas
The rookie witch
The search
The Quest 2: The Secret Diary
Cinderella (1950)
Cinderella II
The Lady and the Tramp
The Lady and the Tramp 2
Christmas star
The odd life of Timothy Green
Sharpay’s fabulous adventure
The Calloway family
The great adventure of Winnie the Pooh
Piglet’s Great Movie
Mowgli’s story
The Pixar Story
The decisive hour
The island of the treasure
The Legend of Sleepy Hollow and the Lord Toad
The curse of the pits
The Haunted Mansion
The haunted Mountain
The haunted Mountain
The gang
Heffalump movie
The Muppets movie
The Stitch Movie
The Tigger Movie
The meadow
The door of the galaxies
The million dollar recipe
The Queen of Katwe
The panda’s path
The series of my life
The little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea
The adventures of Bongo, Mickey and the magic beans
The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian
Twins spell twice
Twins spell twice
Lemonade Mouth
Leroy & Stitch. The movie
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch 2: The Effect of Defect
Lizzie Superstar
The best of Winnie the Pooh
Crazy Trip to Campus
The Aristocats
The king’s archers
The treasure hunter buddies
The descendants
The Descendants 2
The Ghosts of Buxley Hall
Wizards of Waverly Place. Caribbean vacations
The clumsiest of the West
The Clumsiest of the West 2
The Muppets
The Muppets in a Christmas Carol
The Bears and I
The little aliens
My wife’s dogs
The Mississippi Pirates
The Proud. The movie
The rescuers
The Rescuers in Kangarooland
The Robinsons of the South Seas (1960)
The Teleñecos on Treasure Island
The three knights
The Three Musketeers
The Three Musketeers by Alejandro Dumas
Blind Fight
Maleficent
Freshwater sailors
Mars needs mothers
Mary Poppins
Beyond the dreams
Max Keeble
McFarland, USA
Merlin the Enchanter
My friend the ghost
My brain is electronic
My great friend Joe
My sister is an alien
My Invisible Sister
My favorite martian
Mickey discovers Christmas
Mickey, the best Christmas
Millionaires For One Leg
Minutemen: time travelers
Miracle at Midnight
Mr. Boogedy
Mr. Magoo
Mulan
Mulan 2
Born in China
Shipwrecked
Christmas with the Buddies: In Search of Santa Can
Magical Christmas
Newsies: the Broadway Musical
Snow in California
Don’t look under your bed
Oliver and his gang
Operation elephant
Bears
Bears at full speed
Oz, A Fantastic World
Oz a world of fantasy
Dad by surprise
DuckAdventure: The Movie
Peter and the Dragon Elliot (1977)
But what are my parents about?
Perri
Nightmare Before Christmas
Heavy weights
Peter Pan
Peter Pan in Back to Neverland
Peter and the Dragon (2016)
Phineas and Ferb: Through the 2nd dimension
Pinocchio
Pirates of the Caribbean. The Curse of the Black Pearl
Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest
Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End
Pirates of the Caribbean: On Mysterious Tides
Pocahontas
Pocahontas 2: Journey To A New World
Pollyanna
Put yourself in my place (2003)
Post 5PM Natty Gann
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Princess for Surprise
Princesa / by Surprise 2
Princess protection program
Prom
Clone project
I want to be super famous
Return to Halloweeentown
Reinventing Pete
Rescuing dad
Xtreme risk
Unknown corners
Latin rhythm
Robin Hood
Rocketeer
Ruby Bridges
Greetings friends
Save christmas
Wild
Sammy, the Way-Out Seal
Santa Can 2: Santa’s puppies
Santa Claus 2
Santa Claus 3: For a cold-free Christmas
Scream team
Secretariat
Secrets of life
Shetan the desert horse
Sky High, a high-flying school
Skylar against the monster
Skyrunners, UFO Record
Snow Buddies
We are the best
We are the worst
Dreaming, dreaming … I triumphed skating
Space Buddies
Spooky Buddies
Starstruck
Strike!
Sultan and the Rock Star
Super buddies
Superdog
Force superhero
So for which
Actual size 2: a Christmas Eve
Tarón and the Magic Cauldron
Tarzan
Tarzan 2
Tarzan and Jane
Teen Beach 2
Teen Beach Movie
The Boys: The Sherman Brothers’ Story
The Cheetah Girls
The Cheetah Girls 2
The Cheetah Girls. A world
Thunderjam
Tiana and El Sapo
Melody time
Tini: Violetta’s Great Change
Titans. They made history
Tod and Toby
Tod and Toby 2
All on wheels
All in the snow
Tom and Huck
Tomorrowland: The world of tomorrow
Tron
Tron: Legacy
You to Boston and I to California (1961)
You to London and I to California (1998)
An Astronaut at King Arthur’s Court
A very hairy candidate
A super tough kangaroo
A lovely nutty
A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills
A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 2
A Chihuahua in Beverly Hills 3
A Tale: The Pecos Bill Myth
A hairy day
An F.B.I.cat
An F.B.I.cat
A lucky break
A sea of hope
A lucky dog
A Fold in Time
A wise man in the clouds
A vampire for mom
A megapooh Christmas
Live Vacation
Vaiana
Crazy Friday (1977)
Iron will
Back to Hawaii
I’ll shine
Come home for Christmas … if you can
The best are back
Wendy Wu: The Kung Fu Girl
Winnie the Pooh
Winnie The Pooh: A Spring with Rite
Yellowstone Cubs
Zack and Cody. The movie
Zafarrancho at the ranch
Zenon 3
Zenon: The Girl of the Millennium
Z-O-M-B-I-E-S
Zootropolis
Series
Sing with the Monster Girls!
Wrong friends Andi Mack (YR 1 2016/17 EPS 1-13)
Andi Mack
Austin and Ally
Big Hero 6: the series
Bingo and Rolly
Bizaardvark
Good luck Charlie
Callie in the west
Kikiwaka Camp
Children’s songs
Chip and Chop: The Rescue Guardians
Darkwing Duck
Disney Frozen: Winter Lights
Doctor at the Toy Hospital
Dr. toys
Elena of Ávalor
Tangled: the series
Gargoyles
Gargoyles. Mythological heroes
Gravity Falls
Hannah Montana
Henry the happy monster
Hotel Dulce Hotel. The Adventures of Zack and Cody
Jake and the Neverland Pirates
Jessie
K.C. Special agent
Kim Possible
The backyard band
Mickey Mouse’s house
The Lion Guard
Milo Murphy’s Law
Princess sofia
The little Mermaid
The little mermaid disney
The Goofy Troop
Lab Rats
Lab Rats: Elite Team
Lab Rats: The Bionic Island
The Adventures Of Ladybug
Lilo and Stitch
Liv and Maddie
Liv and Maddie: California Style
Lizzie McGuire
Minnie’s Tales
The Descendants: Wicked World
The Greens in the city
Wizards of Waverly Place
Gummi bears
Mickey Mouse
Mickey and the Super Pilots
Muppet Babies
Duck adventures
Phineas and Ferb
PJ Masks
Quack Pack
Randy Cunningham Ninja Total
Raven
Riley and the world
Shake It Up!
I’m Luna
Star against the forces of evil
The Lodge: Mystery at All Rhythms
Timon and Pumbaa
Tron: The Resistance
Vampirina
Violetta
Raven returns
Wasabi Warriors
Zack and Cody: All on board
short films
The art of skiing
Through the looking glass
Winter warehouse
Yesteryear
Knight for a day
Chef donald
Chip and Chop
How to swim
How to fish
Boat builders
Christmas Carol with Mickey
Destination
Disney Fairies: Fairy Hollow Cake Contest
Asleep like a bear
Kick me
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
The bandit of bones
Botero Willie
The hockey champion
The Olympic champion
The band’s concert
Pluto’s sweater
Donald’s mess with the wheels
The big bad wolf
The bear and the bees
Pluto’s surprise pack
The ugly Duckling
The little whirlpool
The return of the turtle Toby
Mickey’s tug
Mickey’s rival
The grasshopper and the ants
Mr. Mouse is going on a trip
Mr. Pato goes for a walk
Santa’s workshop
The golden touch
The old mill
Dog show
Lonely ghosts
Ferdinando the Bull
Flowers and trees
Frankenweenie
Frozen fever
Inner workings
Large Cannoscope
The horn of the caravan
Mickey’s caravan
The goddess of spring
Mickey’s birthday party
The Little Chicken Wise
Donald’s round of golf
The little matchstick
The tortoise and the hare
The simple things
Watch cleaners
The three Little Pigs
The Three Little Wolves
The three blind musketeers
Mickey in Australia
Mickey forgets his date
Children in the forest
Snowy popcorn
Dog to the rescue
Picnic on the beach
Pluto and the mole
War rations
Rhino the Superhero
A canine caddy
Hawaii Holidays
Special
Under the sea- A story of the Descendants
Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
The Wonderful World of Disney presents: The Little Mermaid live!
PIXAR
Films
Bugs, a miniature adventure
Brave (Indomitable)
Finding Dory
Finding Nemo
Cars
Cars 2
Cars 3
Coconut
Reverse
Arlo’s journey
The Incredibles
The Incredibles 2
Monsters University
SA monsters.
Ratatouille
Toy story
Toy Story 2. Toys reload
toy Story 3
Toy Story 4
Up
WALL-E. Cleaning Battalion
short films
Luxo Jr.
Riley’s first date?
Abducted
Air Mate
Bluish
Beam
Bugs
BURN-E
Day and night
The car-tel
Mike’s new car
The great Mate
The man orchestra
Geri’s game
Red’s dream
The Sanjay super team
Fiesta-Saurio Rex
George and A.J.
Heavy Mate
Jack-Jack attacks
Knick Knack
The Legend of Mordu
Moon
Dug’s Special Mission
The adventures of André and Wally B.
Wash
Mate’s Tales: The Slayer
Mate’s Tales: Moon Mate
Mate’s Tales: Unidentified Mate
Mate’s tales: Mate travels in time
Mate’s Tales: Materescate
Mate’s Tales: Tokio Mate
Lou
Mate and the ghost light
birdies
Partly cloudy
Piper
Presto
Radiator Springs
Tin Toy
Tita Edna
Your friend the rat
Hawaii Holidays
MARVEL
Films
Ant-Man
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Superhero Adventures: Fight on Ice!
Black panther
Captain America: Civil War
Captain America the First Avenger
Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Doctor Strange (Doctor Strange)
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Hulk: where the monsters live
Iron Man & Hulk: Heroes United
Iron man 2
iron Man 3
Wolverine immortal
The Fantastic 4
The Fantastic 4 and Silver Surfer
The Fantastic Four
The Avengers
Marvel Iron Man and Captain America: Heroes United
Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors
Marvel: 75 Years, from Subculture to Pop
Marvel: building a universe
Thor
Thor: The Dark World
Thor: Ragnarok
Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers: Age of Ultron
X Men
X-Men 2
X-Men 3: The Final Decision
X-Men Days of Future Past
X-Men Origins: Wolverine
X Men First generation
Series
Ant-Man
Adventures of Marvel superheroes
Guardians of the Galaxy
Hulk and the Agents of S.M.A.S.H.
Inhumans
The Avengers United
The Avengers United: Secret Wars
The Avengers: The Ultron Revolution
The Avengers: The most powerful heroes on Earth
Marvel Agent Carter
Marvel The Avengers: Secret Wars
Marvel The Avengers: Black Panther’s mission
Marvel Rising: Initiation
Marvel’s Spider-Man
Rocket and Groot
Spider-man
Ultimate Spider-Man
Ultimate Spider-Man vs. The 6 Claims
STAR WARS
Films
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Han Solo: A Star Wars Story
Star Wars: A New Hope
Star Wars: Attack of the Clones
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi
Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Series
Star Wars Forces of Destiny
Star Wars Rebels
Star Wars: The Adventures of the Freemaker
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
Special
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Clash of the Skywalkers
LEGO Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Duel of the Skywalkers
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Escape From the Jedi Temple
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Race For the Holocrons
Star Wars: The New Yoda Chronicles – Raid on Coruscant
NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC
Films
Through the Grand Canyon
America against climate change
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Inside the Okavango
The resurgence of Atlantis
Expedition to Mars
Free Solo
Jane
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
The Okavango flood
Miracle on the Hudson River
Planet Earth: Are We History?
Princess Diana: In first person
Science fair
Series
Dubai airport
Brain Games
Doctor K: exotic animals
Drain the oceans
The Incredible Dr. Pol
The World of the Future
Great Migrations
Our planet (One Strange Rock)
Our origins
Hostile Planet
Wild Russia
Custom supercars
Survival in Alaska with Les Stroud
An off-road vet
Wild Yellowstone
Special
Alexander the Great: discovering his lost grave
Bizarre Dinosaurs
Breaking 2
The bird of paradise: A seducer with wings
Shark’s Eden
The Planet of the Birds
The kingdom of the apes: combat fronts
Giants of the deep
Dr. Pol’s incredible story
Easter Island exposed
The climbing lions
The secrets of the tomb of Jesus
The submerged treasures of America
Sharks of the Pitcairn Islands
Mars: Inside the Falcon Heavy
Mission to the Sun
Live nature
Titanic: 20 years later with James Cameron
A man among cheetahs
OTHERS
Films
Give me a break!
Again you?
Who cheated on roger rabbit?
1, 2, 3 … Splash
10 reasons to hate you
12 Christmas quotes
Anastasia
Avatar
Adventures in the big city (1987)
Camp Nowhere
Conquering Mars
Greg’s diary
Greg’s Diary: Rodrick’s Law
Twelve at Home
Twelve Away From Home
Doctor Dolittle (1998)
Doctor Dolittle 2
Rookie of the Year
Twin salad
Red Squad
Flicka
Garfield
Garfield 2
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown
Ice age 3: The Origin of Dinosaurs
Ice Age 4: The Formation of the Continents
Ice Age: Ice Age
Jack
The Swiss Robinson Family (1940)
Mrs. Doubtfire
The last song
The Simpson. The movie
My best friend
While you were Sleeping
Miracle in the city
Miracle in the city
Mysteries of the ocean
Night at The Museum 2
They have never kissed me
Percy Jackson. The Lightning Thief
Thumbelina
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
Sister Act 2: Back to the convent
Sister Act: a caring nun
Snowglobe
Partners and Hounds
Home alone
Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
Home Alone 3
Smiles and tears
Strange Magic
Teen Spirit
The Mistle-Tones
Three Days
Three men and a baby
Three men and a little lady
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Willow
Series
Once upon a time
Just Like Me!
The Adventures of Ladybug
The Simpson
Special
Ice Age: In Search of the Egg
ORIGINALS
Films
Total disaster. Detective Agency No. 1
The Lady and the Tramp (2019)
Stargirl
Togo
A day at Disney
Series
Disney Dream Weddings
Clone wars
Diary of a future president
The world according to Jeff Goldblum
Chosen to guide
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: The Special
Marvel heroes project
Be Our Chef
Super creators
The Imagineering Story
The Mandalorian
Back to the stage
short films
Short circuit
Family Sundays with Disney
Forky asks a question
The adventures of Bo Peep
Pixar in real life
Sparkshorts
A day at Disney