As time goes!

In the final segment of the espidodio, where the three appear, we can see them getting excited when they once again have in their hands shields, swords, bows and the bottle of Lucy’s magic potion that each one carried in the first movie, as they face the wardrobe that They dressed more than 15 years ago, seeing with their own eyes how much they have grown.

And, unsurprisingly, fans are just as (or more) excited:

I have already seen the chapter on the Chronicles of Narnia and I have to say that I loved it and even missed a few tears when I saw so many things from the film and part of the cast #PropCulture – obx ✨ (@AryaxLothbrok) May 1, 2020

In the episode of the Chronicles of Narnia and the final meeting of the leading actors, things have become very personal for me. – Jose but not the dirty (@eljospri) May 1, 2020

I’ve seen prop culture in disney plus before and the chapter of the chronicles of narnia has made me super emo 🥺 – ⋆ (@ifntapink) May 2, 2020

WHAT HAVE I CRIED ON SEEING WILLIAM MOSELEY, GEORGIE HENLEY AND ANNA POPPLEWELL EXCITED TO SEE THE CLOTHING THEY USED FOR ‘THE CHRONICLES OF NARNIA: THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE’ ?! EFFECTIVELY – Ro ~ 🖤 (@Ro_Santiillan) May 3, 2020