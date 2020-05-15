CANCUN – A group of 68 Mexican Disney Cruise Line employees were landed on the Mexican island of Cozumel on Thursday after remaining at sea since April 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Mexican authorities approved the landing when it was verified that the employees who did not show symptoms of COVID-19, according to the head of Health of the state of Quintana Roo, Alejandra Aguirre Crespo, and the mayor of Cozumel, Pedro Joaquín Delbouis.

The International Health personnel of the Cozumel wharf carried out the corresponding protocols, the taking of temperature, questionnaires and immigration and customs review, before they boarded the ship that transferred them to Playa del Carmen, in continental territory.

The mayor of Cozumel reported that the workers who got off the ship are from different states of the country, including Mexico City, Puebla, Nayarit and Quintana Roo.

Among the repatriated crew of the cruise ship were 15 Quintana Roo residents, who were immediately placed under strict quarantine.

Among those who disembarked, a foreigner with Mexican citizenship stood out, who initially had not been allowed to get off the cruise ship, but was finally allowed to go down protected by international treaties on family unity and who immediately traveled to the state of Puebla.

At the most critical point of the pandemic, clowns search for the best face of the crisis in the Mexico City subway, a “high contagion zone” in which these artists instruct passengers to wear face masks and antibacterial gel.

“We supervise that this repatriation process is carried out with the established sanitary measures; today, many workers from Mexico City, Puebla, Nayarit and 15 from Quintana Roo, will be able to return to their homes and reunite with their loved ones. it gives great pride that Cozumel is the entrance for all of them, “said Delbouis.

The entire repatriation operation was guarded by elements of the Armed Forces, the National Guard and the authorities of the South East Consignee Agency (Acosur) and the National Institute of Migration (INM).

