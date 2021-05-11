Disney creator responds to ‘Snow White’ kiss controversy at Disneyland

Kiss scene from ‘Snow White’. (Photo: Disney)

A new attraction at Disneyland in California has once again made Disney’s first feature film, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) the protagonist. The film earned Walt Disney an Honorary Oscar in 1939.

‘The terrifying adventure of Snow White’ of the theme park – which has reopened after 400 days of closure due to the pandemic – has been renamed ‘Snow White’s enchanted wish’, to include the scene of the ‘true love kiss’ of the prince, something what many have indignantly referred to as “a non-consensual act” as the character is unconscious when he saves her from her stepmother’s curse with his carantoña.

The criticism has gained so much force that one of the creators of Disney, Jim Shull, who has worked at the factory for more than 30 years, has come out in defense of the sequence on Twitter.

“Considering the fact that cultural changes occur over decades, it must be recognized that, in the context of the story on which the film is based, the journey is correct. People, of course, are allowed not to like history, but the team did a spectacular job, ”he wrote.

The controversy arose just after SFGATE, the digital edition of the San Francisco Chronicle, published an article calling for the Disneyland passage to be updated for today’s audiences and the kiss scene removed from it. “He kisses her while she sleeps and, therefore, it cannot be true love if only one person knows what is happening,” criticizes the American media.

The two authors who opened the box of thunder also state that “the consensus” in “the first movies …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.