Disney could acquire El Chavo del Ocho and produce a new series – Tomatazos

Disney Plus arrived in Latin America relatively recently and it appears they are already planning ambitious moves for the platform. According to new information released through social networks, the company intends to buy the rights to El Chavo del 8 to shape new products about the character. When it comes to producing, Disney is the most competitive on the market and there is no one who can stop it. In the following paragraphs we comment on the news.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Whoever was born in Latin America knows that El Chavo del 8 was a family comedy production starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños, alias Chespirito. For years it was called “the number one program on humorous television”, monopolizing the market with its excessively white jokes, reaching the entire region and becoming a cult object among its consumers.

In accordance with Marcela godoy, a journalist for CNN Argentina, Disney could be in charge of a new production on El Chavo del 8, noting that there is an association between the company and Grupo Chespirito. Godoy maintains that it would have an extension of two seasons and would not be carried out by older actors in children’s roles, but by actors with the real ages of the characters. Here is the tweet:

Everything is set so that in a matter of hours or a couple of days #Disney announces that it has partnered with Grupo #Chespirito to produce a new version of “El chavo del 8” or “La barrio de El Chavo”, but this time acting BY GUYS. It would be 2 seasons in @disneyplus pic.twitter.com/R33I9prRM3 – La Godoy (@marcelapgodoy) June 17, 2021

It is important to mention that Disney has not offered any official statement on the subject, so it is necessary to take the information as a simple rumor. On the other hand, the hypothetical intentions of Disney do not sound as crazy as some might think, because it is enough to remember when the company tried to register “Day of the Dead” under its power; its executives are always looking for the best opportunities to produce content and El Chavo del 8 seems a perfect alternative for them with his childish humor.

Also read: Rotten Tomatoes raves about El Chavo del 8 and Chespirito

With the appearance of Disney Plus in Latin America, the mouse company aims to produce local series for its consumers in this part of the world. Like Netflix, Disney is well aware of how important it is to give audiences productions with which they feel familiar and even represented, in this way the attraction of subscribers will be inevitable and more beneficial for their sales. If the rumor about El Chavo del 8 it’s true, Disney would be getting a powerful brand that will pay off in the future. Only time will reveal their plans to us.

El Chavo del 8 began airing in February 1973, concluding in 1980 with a surprising length of 290 chapters. In addition to Roberto Gomez Bolaños Like Chavo, the cast was made up of Ramón Valdés (Don Ramón), María Antonieta de las Nieves (La Chilindrina), Florinda Meza (Doña Florida), Carlos Villagrán (Quico), Rubén Aguirre (Professor Jirafales), Angelines Fernandez (Doña Clotilde), Édgar Vivar (Mr. Barriga / Ñoño), among many others.

In August of last year, El Universal reported that all Mundo Chespirito series stopped airing globally due to a break between Grupo Televisa and Chespirito’s heirs, led by Roberto Gomez Fernandez. El Chavo del 8, El Chapulín Colorado and others were removed from platforms such as Blim and YouTube, a fact that upset the comedian’s family. Have the heirs found a new protector at Disney? We’ll see what the public thinks if the Godoy rumor is confirmed at some point.

For its part, Disney still has many plans for its streaming service. At the moment he is succeeding with his Marvel Studios series and very soon he will do so with the movies. Is there a Hollywood studio capable of challenging Disney’s supremacy in the entertainment industry?

Don’t leave without reading: Chespirito: The homophobic past of El Chavo del 8 and his jokes about child abuse