It could be said that the new mutants have been in crisis for almost two years, and of course the one caused by the coronavirus that has forced them to close theaters and Hollywood studios has not helped much either.

Almost from the moment it was announced that Disney was going to buy Fox, rumors about a possible premiere of The New Mutants directly on VOD without going through theaters. However, at that time, the study of the Mickey Mouse assured that the new movie of the X-Men universe was going to have its theatrical release and even later gave it a date on the calendar, April 3, 2020.

Then the coronavirus crisis happened, and once again The new mutants missed their chance to hit theaters and rumors about a possible VOD or even Disney + premiere returned. A few rumors that seemed to have been confirmed when for a short period of time this week, because the movie Josh Boone appeared on Primer Video’s premiere movie platform for rent. A slip that was quickly resolved but left fans with many doubts.

However, from the website The Hollywood Reporter have contacted Disney sources, who assure that the main plan is to make The new mutants reach theaters around the world, as well as many other releases that have had to be postponed by the current situation, perhaps because if the Josh Boone tape were to be released first in streaming, it would have to be done through external platforms such as Prime Video if it is to reach the whole world, since the tape does not meet the standards established for Disney + with content for all audiences.

