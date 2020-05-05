Keep sliding! There is more news for you.

Disney confirmed on Monday that Taika Waititi will direct a “Star Wars” movie., a project about which rumors had circulated in Hollywood earlier this year.

The Mickey Mouse giant noted in a statement that Waititi, who won the Oscar for best screenplay adapted by “Jojo Rabbit” (2019), will write this new film of the galactic saga for the big screen with Krysty Wilson-Cairns, who was nominated for the best original screenplay statuette for “1917” (2019).

Disney did not give any details of the plot of this new movie nor did it specify a release date.

The announcement of this new feature film it became official taking advantage of the fact that today is May 4, which is colloquially known as the day of “Star Wars”.

This special day is celebrated on May 4 taking advantage of a play on words in English: “May the Fourth”, May 4 in Spanish, sounds very similar to the beginning of “May The Force Be With You”, the famous phrase “Que la la force with you “that popularized” Star Wars “.

The specialized outlet The Hollywood Reporter assured in January that those responsible for “Star Wars” had probed Waititi to put him in charge of a movie in the saga.

Waititi already has experience in the universe of “Star Wars” since he directed the eighth episode of the first season of “The Mandalorian”, which with the Chilean Pedro Pascal as the protagonist meant the premiere of the saga in the world of action series real.

The New Zealand director is one of the most sought-after names in Hollywood for his versatility and ability to conquer the public. with the most diverse films.

Relaunching the Nordic superhero movies with great humor and a tribute to eighties culture, “Thor: Ragnarok” (2017) served as a cover letter for Waititi to the general public and grossed $ 854 million worldwide.

Although he had previously caught the attention of moviegoers with the unique vampire comedy “What We Do in the Shadows” (2014).

Confirmation for Waititi came last year with “Jojo Rabbit,” a unique film, between surreal comedy and historical drama, about a Nazi boy whose invisible friend is Adolf Hitler.

Waititi, who reserved the role of Hitler as an actor, triumphed with this film starring Roman Griffin Davis and Scarlett Johansson.

The director has a very busy future, as the comedy “Next Goal Wins” is pending release and it is confirmed that he will direct “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the fourth film of “Thor” and that it will include in its cast a Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, and Tessa Thompson.

For his part, “Star Wars “will not release any film in 2020 after “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” (2019) hit theaters in December, which closed the story of nine Skywalker movies.

Where he does have many projects underway and with plans closed is on the small screen, since, after the success of “The Mandalorian”, he is working on a series about Obi-Wan Kenobi, to be headed by Ewan McGregor; in another about Cassian Andor, starring Diego Luna; and in a third that will feature Leslye Headland (“Russian Doll”) as a creative brain.

