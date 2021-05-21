Disney confirms ‘Return of the Witches 2’ with Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker

Return of the witches premiered in 1993 directed by Kenny Ortega and it was not long before it received bad reviews and very low numbers at the box office. However, as is often the case with many underrated movies at the time, over the years it has become one of the most beloved witchcraft productions by moviegoers.

In the era of remakes, reboots, sequels and eternal sagas, there have been several attempts to revive the film starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker Y Kathy najimy with a sequel, as in 2019, when Disney officially announced its development. However, It is now that the studio (via EW) has finally confirmed that there will be a continuation with the lead trio back.

The sequel to Return of the Witches, which will premiere in 2022 on Disney +, will be directed by Anne Fletcher (The proposition, 27 dresses) and will follow three young women who accidentally wake the Sanderson sisters from their slumber.

Let’s remember that in the 90s movie, we said goodbye to some Sanderson turned to dust after terrorizing Salem, but the plot left open the possibility that they would return to torment a new generation of children from the Massachusetts town.

“Now more than ever, people need to laugh. We should laugh every day, and there is so much fun to share with these amazing women playing wonderful characters from such a beloved movie. “ Fletcher assured in a statement.

“I am grateful to be able to bring these witches back and working with my Disney friends again makes everything more special,” she continued: “This is a film for everyone, from the fans who grew up with the first film to the next generation of viewers, and I am looking forward to getting started.”