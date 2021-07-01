Disney + comes loaded with luxuries for this month of July

Black Widow, the premiere for Cruella subscribers, and Jungle Cruise are some of the titles that will headline the Disney + catalog in July.

The streaming market may be, perhaps, the most competitive in the entertainment medium today. The competition once fought by the big film studios and later by the television networks has now changed. Currently the platforms seek that glory and among them, Disney + he got franchises that have brought him success.

Through the acquisition of the rights of companies such as Marvel, Fox or Lucasfilm, the catalog has been filling with attractive titles. The series The Mandalorian, Wandavision or Falcon and the Winter Soldier they were a total success.

This case has been repeated, only in a more versatile way, with Loki. The series was released on June 9 and has caused a stir, since its episodes are released every Wednesday. Contrary to the common entertainment theorem, that weekends are synonymous with audience concentration, the show achieved the unthinkable.

In fact, the month of July will open with the last chapters of this, which will place all those who follow it to be very alert. The funny thing is that now “Wednesdays are the new Fridays”, since other productions have chosen to broadcast every Wednesday or premiere on that day.

However, Loki is not the only great bet of Disney and Marvel for this month, but the main one will be the great premiere of Black widow, next July 9.

For their part, two great spin-offs of classics will be available this month. Is about Monsters at Work, sequel series of Monsters Inc. (July 7) and the premiere to the rest of the subscribers of Cruella (July 16th).

To close with a flourish, on July 30 it will be released Jungle cruise, a film starring Dwayne johnson Y Emily blunt. The tape is inspired by the homonymous attraction of Disneyland. The launch will be exclusive only with Premiere Access.

