Disney + changes the opening day of its original series to Wednesdays after the success of ‘Loki’

At Disney they decided to do an experiment with ‘Loki’, the new Marvel Studios series, which originally had its premiere set for a Friday, like all the series that had hit Disney + so far. However, a few days before they announced that the first episode would arrive on Wednesday 9, inaugurating “Loki Wednesdays”. The experiment must have been a success because “Loki Wednesdays” will have to be renamed “Disney + Wednesdays”.

The company does not offer any number of viewers, but we had already seen by external audits that the debut of Tom Hiddleston’s series had surpassed, and by far, those of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, the two Marvel series that came before. In Disney they have read this data as a good sign of the change of opening day, and They will apply it from now on to all their series. From now on, all the original Disney + series will premiere their new chapters on Wednesdays.

We had already seen it with ‘Monstruos a la obra’, the ‘Monstruos, SA’ series that when launching its trailer also revealed that instead of Friday, July 2, it would arrive on Wednesday, July 7. It is expected that this decision will also affect the new seasons of consolidated series, such as ‘The Mandalorian’. What may not change is the arrival of new episodes of Star brand series in our country, such as the second season of ‘With love, Victor’, which opens on Friday, June 18. These series are not actually part of the Disney + Originals brand because they belong to other channels or platforms of the company, which in other countries we receive through Star. The change to Wednesdays only affects Disney + Originals at the moment. These are the release date changes announced as a result of this decision:

– ‘Monsters at work’: from July 2 to July 7

– ‘Turner & Hooch’: from July 16 to July 21

– ‘Behind the Attraction’: from July 16 to July 21

– ‘Chip and Chop: Park Life’: from July 23 to July 28

– ‘Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts’: from July 30 to July 28

– ‘The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse’: from July 30 to July 28

– ‘Growing Up Animal’: from August 20 to August 18

– ‘Circuit of shorts’ T2: from July 30 to August 4

Deliver premieres

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the idea they have at Disney is also to distribute the launches of their premieres and not accumulate them on Fridays. Thus, the original series will have Wednesday as the official launch day, and the films will do so on Fridays., as is the case of ‘Luca’, the new from Pixar, which comes to Disney + at no additional cost next Friday, June 18.