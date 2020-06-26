The popular attraction of the Disney theme parks will change its design inspired by « The Princess and the Frog »

Orlando.- The popular attraction of the theme parks of Disney Splash Mountain He will change his design linked to the 1946 film « Song of the South », which many consider racist, for one inspired by « The Princess and the Frog » (« Princess and the Frog« ), her 2009 animated film featuring an African American female lead.

Changes will be made both at Disneyland in California as in the Magic kingdom from Walt Disney World in Floridathe company reported Thursday.

Disney He said he has been working on these changes since last year, but the announcement comes as companies around the United States make adjustments to old brands after protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a policeman in Minnesota last month.

« The new concept is inclusive, one that all visitors can identify with and inspire, and reflects the diversity of the millions of people who visit our parks each year, » said Disney.

The attraction debuted at Disneyland in the late 1980s.

With racist stereotypes and tropes from the old south, « Song of the South » combines real actors with cartoons and music, and follows an old plantation worker, Uncle Remus, who enchants a white boy with fables about talking animals.