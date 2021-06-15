Disney CEO teases Fantastic Four and Armor Wars

Yesterday the Credit Suisse 23rd Annual Communications Conference took place in which he participated Bob chapek, current CEO of Disney. Among the much that was said, the director of the company had some words for the future projects that are prepared by Marvel Studios. Nothing particularly flashy, but small ideas that we fans like.

Speaking in very general terms, Chapek alluded to some of the Marvel movies and series that they have already announced for the next few years, still without a specific release date, but we do expect them to arrive in a matter of 1-2 years. In his speech, Bob Chapek mentioned that Marvel Studios is exploring the possibilities of telling history on Disney + with upcoming series such as “Secret Invasion”, starring Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, and “Armor Wars,” starring Don Cheadle.

Although it seems that the series is being promoted a lot lately, that does not mean that the movie premieres have been left aside. What’s more, he assures that that portion of the premieres in cinemas is where the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, is currently looking.

For example, he points out that, when it comes to the long-awaited reboot of The Fantastic Four, feature films are the appropriate medium. At the same time it ensures that this Marvel Universe does not have to run out In principle, they can go deeper and deeper.

As you ramp up production, and dig deeper and deeper into the exploitation of Marvel mythology, it doesn’t have to run out. We have great stories to tell, and we are telling great stories.

In this intervention, the manager confirmed the good reception of the series “Loki” by supporting the information that sounded in the past, and saying that the Marvel series recorded the best premiere of all Disney + series during opening week.

Finally, Bob Chapek has ensured that the future “Armor Wars” series will serve for the iron man fans that they will not be able to enjoy it any more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe can “relieve that itch”.

While promoting the recent launch of Disney + around the world, he also said that they did not plan to create an ad-supported version of their streaming platform. “We have no plans to do that. We are happy with the model we have ”. This is interesting because, for example, a similar model has been implemented in HBO Max.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter