The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a debate about whether the films that Disney was going to release on the big screen this summer should be transferred directly to digital platforms, however, it seems that this will not be the path that Mickey Mouse will take, because it was confirmed that ‘Mulan’ and ‘Black Widow’ will be released in theaters.

Since this contingency began, many film projects had to stop their recordings and others were forced to change their release dates, since the theaters are closed, while a large part of the human population is in quarantine.

So with this situation that economically affects the seventh art industry, some companies have decided to release their feature films on digital platforms so that people can see them during their stay at home, which is why many netizens have asked the house of the mouse to launch Disney + ‘Mulan ‘and’ Black Widow ‘, since they don’t want to wait until the end of the year to see it.

After these requests went viral, the Disney CEO Bob Chapek He confirmed that his high-budget films will indeed hit theaters, as strong profits are expected for the company.

“We believe in film expertise, particularly to launch great blockbuster franchise movies. It feeds the entire Disney company, from consumer products to theme parks to Disney +. And therefore we truly believe that that is the smart way to launch our great movies, “explained the businessman for CNBC.

He also indicated that despite ‘Mulan’ and ‘Black Widow’ they will be released in theaters, the Disney + platform is having a good time, since it has obtained in a few months more than 50 million subscribers.

“With the luxury of having Disney + and the enormous success it has had with 54 and a half million households worldwide, we believe that it is also for certain films a very viable and important way to release feature films. And it will be on a very deliberate, film by film, that we will make that decision, “Chapek explained.

‘Mulan’ will premiere on July 24, 2020 and ‘Black Widow’ will hit theaters on November 6 of the same year, inaugurating Phase 4 of the MCU.