Disney CEO applauds Black Widow’s theatrical release and Disney +

This coming July, after many delays, the film will finally be released “Black Widow”, titled in Spain as “Black Widow”. This is the first Marvel Studios film of the so-called Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a phase that has already really begun the Marvel series “Scarlet Witch and Vision” from Disney +.

Unlike what will happen with “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with which a new “experiment” will be tested in its distribution, the film about the origin story of Black Widow will be released on 9 July directly in cinemas and Disney + (with Premium Access). That is, we are facing a simultaneous premiere between the traditional method (movie theater) and the new prevailing standard, streaming premiere through the Disney + platform.

Obviously, eyes are on how this premiere works, because although there have been other films that have had a similar release, such as “Mulán” or “Raya and the last dragon”, we are before the first major blockbuster to apply this strategy.

In recent remarks at the 49th annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference, the current Disney CEO Bob Chapek, It has been shown very happy and confident with this decision. Thus, he assures that the company made “the right decision” when planning the premiere of Black Widow in theaters this summer at the same time it arrives at Disney +.

One of the things we’ve learned is that flexibility is good, ”Chapek says of the coronavirus pandemic. We are really celebrating that flexibility… we are trying to offer consumers more choice.

Asked about the company’s box office gauge, he said it is still “pretty weak” in the United States, but has shown strength in some international markets. “We are seeing some doubts to return” from some moviegoers, he said. About two-thirds of North American theaters have reopened, though that number is rising as major releases line up for their summer shifts.

Chapek referred to current moment as an “in-between period” on how movie theaters fit into the broader revenue strategy, though he reiterated earlier comments about the importance of movie theaters to Disney. Since it took over the bulk of 21st Century Fox in 2019, the company’s movie studios control about half of the box office in the United States, but they have not yet been at full capacity for an extended period.

The manager was also asked how the company determines the release strategy for a given movie. , that is, if it goes exclusively to streaming, if it reaches both media at the same time, if it does so with days of exclusivity in cinemas, etc. Chapek recognizes that they are seeing it on the macha according to the movie that is.

There is a lot of data that we have to assimilate to make those decisions. The first consideration is whether it is a large movie franchise. If it is, something like a Marvel or Lucas movie, something that’s going to have legs, it plays into a bigger mythology. We’ve already delayed Black Widow a couple of times, we didn’t want to delay it again. But at the same time, we always knew that there was a risk that the exhibition would not develop fully or that consumers would not want to sit in theaters again. So we realized we needed to prime the pump and give theatrical show a shot. We couldn’t put all the eggs in the theatrical screening basket because we knew that in the weeks leading up to the decision the domestic market was not going to come back. And it’s still pretty weak. So we are very sure that we have made the right decision.

Via information | Deadline