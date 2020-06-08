Comic Book Movie goes we have learned that Liz Hill took Twitter to reveal that next July the shooting of the expected series of Disney + will resume, ‘Loki’ (with Tom Hiddleston) and ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ (with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan). The news comes almost three months after the cancellation of both productions due to the pandemic.

It is understandable that the company is doing everything possible to resume its productions, because as time passes, the pressure increases to offer new content to its Disney + subscribers. According to the latest news, the intention is that ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ ​​and ‘WandaVision’ (another future series of the platform) reach the screens in August and December of this year.

‘Loki’ will hit the small screen soon after Hiddleston played the character for the last time in ‘Avengers: Endgame’, which became the highest grossing movie of all time. Along with Hiddleston, UCM newcomers Sophia Di Martino (who is rumored to be playing Lady Loki), Cailey Fleming, Owen Wilson, Richard E. Grant and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

Michael Waldron (‘Rick and Morty’) is in charge of writing the script for this new series of six episodes, all directed by Kate Herron (‘Sex Education’). It is confirmed that the series will be relevant within the UCM, as Kevin Feigerevel earlier in the year that the series will be linked to ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. By cons, we don’t know whether or not Hiddleston will also appear in the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’.

For her part, director Kari Skogland (’50 dead men ‘) has signed to direct the six episodes of’ Falcon and Winter Soldier ‘. In addition and as we move forward last year, the creator of ‘John Wick’ Derek Kolstad has joined the creative team for this series to air Disney +.

The miniseries is said to continue with the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’, something very important if we consider what happened with Falcon in this movie. Along with Mackie and Stan, the series will star Daniel Brhl and Emily VanCamp as Helmut Zemo and Sharon Carter.

VanCamp played agent Sharon Carter, the niece of Peggy Carter in both ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ ​​(2014) and ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (2016). For his part, Brhl made his UCM debut in ‘Civil War’ as Helmut Zemo, a Soviet soldier who becomes a terrorist. In the comics, Baron Zemo is a frequent enemy of the Cap, Falcon, and Winter Soldier.