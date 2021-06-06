Disney begins development of ‘Cruella’ sequel

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney has begun development on a sequel to the recently released film, “Cruella.” The media advances that both the director Craig Gillespie and the screenwriter Tony McNamara will return for this new installment, although it is unknown if Emma Stone will return to interpret her role as Cruella de Vil.

“We are very pleased with Cruella’s box office success, along with her strong performance in Disney + Premier Access to date,” said a Disney spokesperson. “The film has been incredibly well received by audiences around the world, with a 97% viewership rating on Rotten Tomatoes as well as an A in all CinemaScore demographics on opening weekend, ranking it among the most popular of our live action reinventions. We hope audiences will continue to enjoy this fantastic movie in the long run. “

After its premiere both in theaters and on Disney +, ‘Cruella’ has become a success for the studio with a gross that has reached 50 million dollars worldwide. Also, the reviews have generally been excellent, largely thanks to Emma Stoney’s costume design, soundtrack, directing, and Emma Thompson’s performances in the film, so it seems logical that Disney has started development on a sequel.

‘Cruella’ is directed by Craig Gillespie from a script written by Dana Fox and Tony McNamara. The movie is produced by Glenn Close, Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff, Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt and Kristin Burr, with two-time Oscar winner Jenny Beavan (‘Mad Max: Fury Road’) as costume designer.