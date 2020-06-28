Streaming continues to dominate the entertainment of millions of people around the world who turn to platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Apple TV +, Hulu or Movistar +, to refer only some of the market.

To give us an idea of ​​how this is happening, according to data from JustWatch, through Statista, in countries like Spain, the consumption of streaming platforms during the coronavirus quarantine increased by 108 percent, while in Mexico and the United States it has grown more than 30 per cent.

In fact, in the Mexican market it is one of the most developed in recent months, a recent study by the communication agency MARCO, entitled « Post Covid-19 Consumer Habits », states that Youtube It is the platform with the highest growth, with 76 percent, followed by Netflix (58 percent), and Amazon Prime Video (39 percent).

Fight for audiences

The data presented shows that streaming continues to be one of the preferred resources for entertainment, so for each and every one of the platforms present it is essential to use marketing to generate engagement and captivate the attention of users. We know that Netflix dominates the subject, but now we see how Disney +, Apple TV + and Amazon Prime Video compete from you to you …

An example of this is that they all promote their future content through trailers, teasers, TV spots, etc., a habit that we know about cinema that, although it has been dormant for months, little by little we begin to see new actions by the film industry.

So, as the entertainment industry does not rest, we keep active the tradition of compiling the latest and most interesting developments. Here are some promotions or previews that were shared through various channels such as YouTube, Facebook and Twitter And, if you have not seen them, you should not miss them:

Movie / Series: Ava

Director / Creators: Tate Taylor

Production Company: Freckle Films, Voltage Pictures, Vertical Entertainment

Movie / Series: Foundation

Director / Creators: Rupert Sanders, Isaac Asimov

Production Company: Skydance Television, Wild Atlantic Pictures, Apple TV +

Movie / Series: Greenland

Director / Creators: Ric Roman Waugh

Production Company: Anton, G-BASE, Riverstone Pictures, Thunder Road Pictures, STX Entertainment

Movie / Series: Over the Moon

Director / Creators: Glen Keane, John Kahrs

Production Company: Janet Yang Productions, Netflix, Pearl Studio

Movie / Series: Antebellum

Director / Creators: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz

Production Company: Lionsgate, QC Entertainment

Movie / Series: The Handmaid’s Tale

Director / Creators: Bruce Miller

Production Company: MGM, Hulu

Movie / Series: Sweat

Director / Creators: Magnus von Horn

Production Company: Lava Films, New Europe Film Sales

Movie / Series: Brave New World

Director / Creators: David Wiener

Production Company: Amblin Television, NBCUniversal Content Studios, Universal Content Productions (UCP), Peacock

Movie / Series: The Boys

Director / Creators: Eric Kripke, Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen

Production Company: Amazon Studios, Original Film, Point Gray Pictures, Sony Pictures Television

Movie / Series: Muppets Now

Director / Creators: Kelly Younger

Production Company: The Muppets Studio, Disney +

Movie / Series: The King’s Man

Director / Creators: Matthew Vaughn

Production Company: 20th Century Fox Film Corporation, Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Movie / Series: Hamilton

Director / Creators: Thomas Kail

Production Company: Walt Disney Pictures, 5000 Broadway Productions, RadicalMedia, Nevis Productions, Disney +

Movie / Series: Stateless

Director / Creators: Tony Ayres, Cate Blanchett, Elise McCredie

Production Company: Dirty Films, Matchbox Pictures, Screen Australia, Netflix

