Disney Announces Official Cast of Disney + Obi-Wan Kenobi Series

Disney has surprised everyone by announcing official way the main cast from “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, the Disney + limited series that is about to begin filming. Precisely because the filming will begin, according to what they say officially “very soon”, they have given all these names.

The cast head it Ewan McGregor and Hayden christensen, both names long confirmed for the series. The second is said to return as Darth Vader, as the series is set about 10 years after “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.” However, the option of a flashback where we see him as Anakin should not be ruled out.

The names that have been confirmed, some had been rumored for the series in the past, are:

Ewan McGregor Hayden Christensen Moses Ingram Joel Edgerton Bonnie Piesse Kumail Nanjiani Indira Varma Rupert Friend O’Shea Jackson Jr. Sung Kang Simone Kessell Benny Safdie

Among the faces that repeat in the Star Wars universe, in addition to McGregor and Christensen, we have Joel edgerton and Bonnie Piesse, which we assume will reprise their respective characters of Owen and Beru seen at the end of “Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”

Production is scheduled to begin in April and there is no official release date set yet. Some recent rumors that have sounded have pointed to a potential crossover with the series “Andor” which is currently in the filming phase. From what is rumored, in the series we will see how Vader hunts down the last remaining Jedi after Order 66 was executed by Emperor Palpatine.