Disney + announces new series premiere date

Disney + has released a video starring the star of Loki to announce the new premiere date of the series.

In a new video released by Marvel Studios of the Loki series, its star Tom Hiddleston announces that his first solo series has changed its premiere date. First, the actor laments the fact that his character is often left out of the spotlight when it comes to superhero montages, but this time, things will be a little different. By proclaiming that “Wednesdays will be the new Fridays,” Hiddleston reveals that Loki will now premiere on June 9, two days before its original release date. Changing Disney + its strategy to which we were accustomed, releasing the new episodes every Wednesday instead of Fridays.

Synopsis

The Loki series follows the titular character after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where the titular superhero team travels back in time to New York’s battle with the Chitauri, and they capture the god of deception to take him to Asgard. Naturally, when the opportunity to escape presents itself, Loki steals the Tesseract and disappears.

However Loki does not appear where he expected and is recruited by the Time Variation Authority to help fix the Sacred Timeline. If it doesn’t help, Loki is faced with “eliminating reality”, the last thing he wants. In addition to Tom Hiddleston, Loki includes stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Richard E. Grant, and Sophia Di Martino. The series was originally scheduled to premiere on Friday, June 11, but Marvel has made a quick decision with fans and is turning things around.

What is the reason for this date change?

There could be some reasons behind the change of plans with Loki. The most obvious is Black Widow. The film starring Scarlett Johansson has been pushed back several times to its final date of July 9. The film will be released on the day the penultimate episode of Loki would have originally landed on Disney +. To further complicate matters, Marvel decided to release the film simultaneously in theaters and through its platform with premium access. The studio clearly wants to give Black Widow plenty of room to breathe, as it’s her big return to theaters.

Given that Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the most-watched Disney + premiere yet, the streaming service probably wants to avoid suffocating its numbers that day by forcing the fanbase to choose between one or the other. Loki is shaping up to be the biggest premiere of Marvel’s original series to date, and if the numbers are correct, it looks like the MCU will constantly outdo itself with each and every new series to come. Given that the God of Deception is one of the MCU’s most beloved characters, it’s safe to say that Loki is poised to be the summer hit on Disney +.

So remember, you can enjoy Loki from June 9 on Disney +, so if you are not yet subscribed to the platform you can do so at this link.