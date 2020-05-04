Filmmaker Taika Waititi, Oscar winner for “Jojo Rabbit”, will direct and co-write a new film in the “Star Wars” saga, Walt Disney announced on Monday.

A new “Star Wars” series for the Disney + streaming service is also under development in the hands of Leslye Headland, screenwriter for “Russian Doll”, the company said in a statement.

No release date has been reported for the projects.

Disney had suspended development of the “Star Wars” films after the release of “The Rise of Skywalker”, which was released in December 2019 and is the ninth episode in the saga that began with George Lucas’ original film in 1977.

“The Skywalker Rise” grossed nearly $ 1.1 billion at the box office worldwide, but it was the least profitable of the three “Star Wars” films released by Disney since 2015.

Krysty Wilson-Cairns, coroteirista of “1917”, title nominated for Oscar, will write the new film of the saga with Waititi, that won Oscar of script adapted for “Game Rabbit”.

Disney announced its release on May 4, the date when “Star Wars” fans celebrate the franchise for its similarity to the phrase “May the force be with you”.

The new projects add to a list of attractions in the “Star Wars” galaxy, one of Disney’s biggest franchises, in planning.

Disney had already announced the second season of the Disney + series “The Mandalorian” and two other streaming series.

One is based on the life of Cassian Andor before the movie “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”, and another has Ewan McGregor in the role of Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi.

