Disney + announces a series of Beauty and the Beast but this time there will be no Beauty

“For anyone who has ever wondered how such a brute Gaston and a fool like LeFou could have become friends and partners, or how a mystical sorceress came to cast that fateful spell on the prince turned beast, this series will finally provide those answers. … and it will provoke a new set of questions, “Disney announced at the event.

So far it is known that will have eight chapters and that the music will play an important role. Those in charge of writing and producing it will be Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, screenwriters best known for their work on the Once Upon a Time series. During the event, Disney assured that the project is in a early stage of realization so the release date is still unknown.