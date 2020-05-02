The mix always pleases, and for that reason it is more and more frequent to see titles, as much in cinema as in series and video games, in which there is no longer only one protagonist but several. Or as in the case of this Disney Heroes: Battle Mode, in which the protagonists come from different worlds, although they are as similar to each other as the Disney and Pixar universes.

The bet has been carried out through Disney, PerBlue being in charge of developing a new mobile game with touches of role and whose operation reminds us a lot of other bets on the market. Bets as recent as the last game in South Park, without going any further. Even if here the characters are not so irreverent, but perhaps they are better known.

50 characters available

In Disney Heroes: Battle Mode we can find Mr. Incredible, Rompe Ralph or the protagonist couple of Zootropolis, both the rabbit Judy Hopps and the fox Nick Wilde, and more characters. All combined within a game that, as we said, has certain role tints and that allow each character to evolve, and with him each of his attacks.

The approach is simple, it is a game in which we must move laterally through each screen and in which our characters constantly advance. We just have to decide which attack to use at each moment for each of them through touches on the screen, and we can already try to beat every enemy that the game puts in front of us.

With 25 characters at launch, Battle Mode already has up to 50 different characters that evolve with the passage of the games and acquire new movements, which join our repertoire. These characters will be increasing in number over the weeks, and we imagine that Disney will use these updates as a way to continue promoting a title that is already available for both iOS and Android.

In both cases we talk about a free game although the most correct would be to define it as free-to-play. We download it for free but if we want to move faster than normal we will have to go through the box. As in other games of this type, it is up to the user to decide what he wants to do, whether to play at normal speed or to ‘dop’ with in-game purchases.

To buy skills we will have a virtual currency in the game itself, which we can collect as we advance in the title or also add it through payments with real money. As we say, Disney Heroes: Battle Mode is already available for both iOS and Android. Try it and tell us how it goes.

‘Disney Heroes: Battle Mode’: Disney and Pixar characters in a free RPG for iOS and Android