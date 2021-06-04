Disney + and Netflix princess movies: the best recommendations

Pamper the little ones in the house with any of the 8 best Disney + or Netflix princess movies.

On both Disney + and Netflix there are a lot of princess movies that are ideal for the most flirtatious of the house. However, not all of them have what it takes to make them have a truly entertaining time. For this same reason, today we will tell you what they are Top 8 Disney Princess Movie Recommendations + and Netflix.

The 7 best animated movies to stream

If you were looking for human princess movies, barbie movies or a princess movie whose story can captivate the girls of the house, then you have come to the right place. Whatever alternative you choose, they all have what it takes to achieve the goal. It all depends on each taste!

8 the 8 best Disney + and Netflix princess movies

You are about to see a list with the best princess movies you can watch on both Disney + and Netflix. Did you want something more or less similar? Well, you could also watch any of the 7 best Disney movies that you can see on Netflix. In the same way, we recommend that you make a good popcorn and make yourself comfortable with your family so that they can watch any of the movies that are under these lines together.

Sleeping BeautyCinderellaBraveTangledBarbie Princess AdventurePrincess SwapModern CinderellaPrincess Mononoke

Sleeping Beauty

Sleeping Beauty is a classic princess movie that is still an excellent alternative for the little ones in the house. This one tells a nice story about a young princess condemned to sleep forever until true love comes into her life.

The legendary movie is about a tale that talk about the goodness and value of love, showing that this feeling is capable of overcoming all obstacles. A Disney classic that every person should know!

Year: 1959 Duration: 77 minutes

Brave

Brave is a movie in which you will meet a princess different from the rest called Mérida. This young woman will challenge what is expected of her in her role as princess and will show that she can be as brave as any man.

However, their actions will unleash chaos and everything will get out of control when you go to a fortune teller-witch looking for help to “change” his mother. Without a doubt, it is one of the most interesting Disney princess movies that you can see right now.

Year: 2012 Duration: 94 minutes

Tangled

Tangled is another Disney princess movie that you cannot miss. In it you will see how the most wanted and charming bandit in the kingdom hides in a mysterious tower and meets Rapunzel, a beautiful teenage girl whose golden hair is 21 meters long and has lived locked up in that place for several years. After the two strike a pact, they go on exciting adventures in the company of a police horse, an overprotective chameleon, and a tough gang of thugs.

Year: 2012 Duration: 100 minutes

Barbie Princess Adventure

Barbie and her friends accept an invitation to the country of Floravia, to the castle of a princess named Princess Amelia who is about to be crowned. She is excited to meet the world of royalty and this girl with whom she bears an undeniable resemblance. But after meeting her and touring the palace, Amelia confesses that she is nervous about becoming queen and has hatched a plan for Barbie to change her place with her.

The vlogger accepts excitedly, but the problems begin when they realize that a rival prince has discovered the plan and will look for a way to reveal it to show that Amelia cannot and should not be queen. An ideal princess adventure for the little ones in the house!

Year: 2020 Duration: 72 minutes

Princess exchange

No exaggeration, this is one of the best princess movies you can see on Netflix. Princess Swap tells the story of how a Chicago confectioner and the future Princess of Belgravia discover their striking resemblance.

Thanks to this, they devise a plan to swap roles over Christmas (as well as in Lindsay Lohan’s popular movie Game of Twins). Because of this, each one will end up falling in love with guys different from their worlds. Do you like romance? Then you should also watch some of the 8 best Netflix romantic comedies.

Year: 2018 Duration: 102 minutes

A modern Cinderella

As the name implies, this film is a modern adaptation of the Cinderella of a lifetime. In it, the young Samantha Montgomery (Hillary Duff) lives with her cruel stepmother and her two stepsisters who force her to work as a waitress. However, every day she dreams of entering Princeton and meeting her “prince charming”, a stranger with whom you chat on the Internet for whom you feel great attraction.

The boy invites Samantha to a Halloween party, but she discovers that it is one of the most popular of the institute. Out of fear of rejection, the young woman tries to flee without being discovered but forgets her cell phone by accident. How Sam is afraid of being rejected he will do everything in his power so that “prince charming” does not find out who the princess is owner of the mobile.

Year: 2004 Duration: 95 minutes

Princess mononoke

Princess Mononoke is one of the best anime movies you can watch on Netflix, one that shows the fight between the protectors of the forest and the humans in need of its resources. Here you will see how Prince Ashitaka seeks a way to save his village from a demonic boar. When he does, he receives a curse and is forced to leave the village to seek a cure.

In his search he meets the iron village and its leader Lady Eboshi while the village is attacked by a pack of wolves led by a girl, Princess Mononoke. There he discovers the reason for the fight between the forest protectors and the humans who want to destroy the natural resources. As you must be imagining, she is a different princess from all those on this list.

Year: 1997 Runtime: 135 minutes Top 25 Disney + Movies

Related topics: Disney, Netflix

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission.

Follow us on Instagram @ andro4allcom Follow

Join our Telegram channel @ andro4all Join