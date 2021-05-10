Disney and Marvel to premiere ‘Loki’ on Wednesdays

“I have noticed that, in these long montages of superheroes, Loki is usually put aside,” says the good guy. Tom Hiddleston in a short video. “And that which is incredibly heroic, cunning, charming … I could go on but I better show you: Wednesdays are the new Fridays.”

This is how Disney and Marvel have announced their change of strategy when it comes to releasing ‘Loki‘, the new series of the UCM that, unlike’Scarlet Witch and Vision‘ Y ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘, will go from publishing its chapters on Fridays to Wednesdays.

This beloved antagonist has been forged thanks to his malevolent actions in ‘Thor‘(Kenneth Branagh, 2011) and’The Avengers‘(Joss Whedon, 2012), fooling everyone in’Thor: The Dark World‘(Alan Taylor, 2013) and becoming one of the key pieces in’Thor: Ragnarok‘(Taika Waititi, 2017) and’Avengers: Infinity War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018). Redeemed after his death, he found a way out in ‘Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019) and now, he seems to be somewhat busy.

With Kate herron (‘Sex Education’) as the series director, and Michael waldron as main screenwriter, Tom Hiddleston will be the protagonist with Owen wilson, who plays Mobius M. Mobius, a high-ranking employee of the Time Variance Authority, an entity with which Loki will be forced to collaborate. They complete the cast Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku Y Richard E. Grant.

