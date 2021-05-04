Disney and Marvel sue for plagiarism of designs

Disney and Marvel receive lawsuit for plagiarism of designs | Instagram

Disney companies and Marvel They have been sued for apparently stealing costume designs from Iron Man, Ant-Man and The Avengers, yes, something that the truth would seem impossible, the mouse company is currently going on.

Recently a Montreal-based comic book company has defendant to Marvel Entertainment and Disney for allegedly deliberately and persistently plagiarizing their designs.

Everything seems to indicate that Horizon Comics and its founders Ben and Raymond Lai are claiming that Marvel used their designs without consent or compensation and are suing for damage and a court order.

To put an end to this willful and persistent infringement, and to order the defendants to pay compensatory and punitive damages to the plaintiff, in addition to Horizon’s costs, including attorney-client costs. “

This is how the characters that have been involved in this lawsuit are Iron Man, Ant-Man and The Avengers.

The lawyers filed the motion on April 22 in the Civil Court of Quebec where the lawsuit states that the now Marvel editor-in-chief, Chester Bror Cebulski, approached the Lai brothers to work as artists for Marvel, however, they rejected the offer.

And in fact, they say, Marvel is not the only organization that supposedly took over and used the Lai brothers’ designs.

Since the lawsuit says MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) plagiarized the artwork for a $ 50 million research grant to create the Soldiers Institute of Technology in 2002.

However, in this matter, MIT was able to issue a public apology for using the images without consent.

Following the MIT controversy, Marvel again contacted the Lai brothers, who accepted the offer in 2002 and worked on Marvel’s Thor and X-Men comics.

In fact, one of the lawyers who are involved in said case commented the following:

MIT copied one of the Radix characters in 2002 to get a $ 50 million grant, we decided not to sue because they publicly apologized and acknowledged their mistake. But with Marvel it’s a repeat infraction. After years of litigation in the US and substantial sums they continue to copy our characters. “

It is causing us significant harm and affecting our ability to earn a living as artists. It is clear that we cannot accept this repeated behavior. The only way to do things right was to file these procedures. “

As you may recall, Marvel’s third Iron Man movie was released in 2013 and it was there that the brothers noticed similarities between the armored suit worn by Robert Downey Jr. and its design.

This is how the suit changed in each of the Iron Man films and in the third installment, according to the lawsuit, it is strikingly similar to the suit worn by Caliban, one of the characters portrayed in Horizon’s Works Radix 1.

As a result, Horizon Comics filed a lawsuit in 2013, which was partially dismissed, although it was allowed to continue based on similarities in the film’s poster design and Caliban’s lawsuit.

The judge, however, reached a non-infringement finding, and Horizon, citing hefty legal bills of more than $ 1.5 million, noted that he unfortunately did not have the funds to continue his legal fight.

While the new lawsuit argues that other Marvel releases, including Avengers: Infinity War, continually appropriated works from Horizon.

In summary, the distinctive features raised by Judge Oetken in the US proceeding are no longer present in the Infinity War lawsuit, instead several strikingly similar additional features were added to the Radix lawsuit. “

And as if that were not enough, the lawsuit adds that Marvel’s Ant-man and Wasp characters also copy one of the military characters from Horizon in Radix 2.