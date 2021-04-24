Disney and Marvel are already preparing ‘Captain America 4’!

Via The Hollywood Reporter we have learned that Disney and Marvel Studios have begun the development of a fourth installment of ‘Captain America’ that will feature the collaboration of the ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​showrunner, Malcolm Spellman.

The film will take place after the completion of the aforementioned Disney + series, with a script written by Spellman and Dalan Musson, who was also part of the writing team of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’. There is currently no director attached to the project.

The media advances that it will probably be Anthony Mackie in his role as Sam Wilson / Falcon who wields the shield in the new Captain America movie, although this detail has not yet been confirmed. It would also make perfect sense for Sebastian Stan to co-star in the film again playing the role of Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier in the MCU.

In addition, from Deadline they report that Chris Evans would be in talks to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, in a project that would have nothing to do with ‘Captain America 4’. Evans would appear on at least one Marvel property, with the door open for a second movie.