Disney and Lucasfilm would have no interest in releasing Star Wars: Detours

A few months ago the news broke that the canceled animated series of “Star Wars: Detours” could see the light on the Disney + platform. This logically deluded the fans who were interested in the advancement of the animation that saw the light at the time. However, it seems that this information was not entirely accurate.

In a recent interview with Seth green, one of the creators of this animated comedy that was practically a satire of the Star Wars universe, has explained that from information he has received from people involved in Disney, right now there is not the slightest interest in animation. In this interview he also assures that they worked on these episodes almost 10 years ago, and that there are 39 episodes finished and ready for broadcast. Therefore, important changes would have to be made in the series before it can be broadcast.

The most recent conversations I have had with someone who would be in a position to say so say that it’s not soon. there are 39 episodes that have finished airing. But we finished them almost 10 years ago, so the existing footage would have to be reconfigured a bit to make it something Disney + released as a Lucasfilm offering. And the way they have explained it to me is that there hasn’t been enough interest to go through what it would cost to get it out, So what there is no interest in releasing this content on Disney + by Lucasfilm.

Without a doubt, this is a jug of cold water for fans who had little hope of seeing the animation.

Star Wars Detours was announced with great fanfare along with a trailer at Star Wars Celebration VI in 2012. Lucasfilm Animation had teamed up with Green and Matt Senreich, a partner at “Robot Chicken,” to create a wacky comedic vision for the franchise. after three successful “Robot Chicken” specials on Star Wars between 2007 and 2010. 39 Detours installments were completed, each lasting about six minutes, with another 62 scripts waiting to be shot, but none of them made it to be broadcast. Months after the announcement, Lucasfilm was sold to Disney for 4.05 billion dollars, and the studio shelved ‘Detours’ to focus all its energy on a new trilogy of films and other types of animated proposals.

Seth Green recently returned to the Star Wars universe voicing Cad Bane’s trusty tech service droid All 360 in two episodes of “Star Wars: The Bad Batch.”

Via information | EW