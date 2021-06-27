Disney and Hollywood are attacked by China in patriotic children’s books – .

China is a very strict nation before the world. The Asian giant is always ensuring respect for its sovereignty and figures, declaring absolute and cutting measures when there is some kind of offense against its values; we have observed it countless times. In this context, it is not strange to observe that from time to time the Chinese government makes statements about the United States and its culture; a new CBR report argues that China has “attacked” Hollywood and Disney through patriotic children’s books.

My Home is China is the title of a series of children’s books announced by the Chinese Communist Party in March of this year, an action derived from the approval of the Law of the People’s Republic of China on the Safeguarding of National Security in the Region Hong Kong Special Administrative in July last year. This law has brought a number of important changes in the Hong Kong region, and one of them is the constant surveillance of foreign film products arriving on its territory. According to CBR, the law requires that the sensors “be attentive to the representation, description or treatment of any act or activity that may constitute a crime that endangers national security.”

But it seems that China seeks to distance its child population from Hollywood cinema, and it is that in CBR it reports that in My Home is China you can find fragments such as the following: “Are you bored of Hollywood and Disney movies or animations? Wonderful Belt and Road movies are available ”or“ It would be cheaper to import goods from the Belt and Road countries. The quality and variety will be better. ” It is important to mention that Belt and Road, known in Spanish as the Belt and Road Initiative, is a Chinese commercial project that seeks to increase its presence in Asia and Europe; it is a belt or corridor that goes from western China to Europe. The Chinese government seeks to generate interest in the cinema of its territory.

It is not the first time that China has exerted negative pressure on the United States and its film industry. In April, it was reported through The Guardian that Weibo, a Chinese social interaction platform, censored publications related to Chloé Zhao and her victory at the Oscars 2021, generating controversy among Internet users in America. The director was pointed out in an old interview in which she apparently “defamed” the Chinese government, saying that in that country “lies are everywhere.”

On the other hand, there are times when the Chinese government cooperates with Hollywood, for example, Mulan – 83%, one of the studio’s newest live-action movies. The Communist Party fought the boycott of the film, generated by Yifei Liu’s controversial comments about the Hong Kong protests in 2019, through the hashtag #SupportMulan and with statements such as: “A malicious group of people with special interests is calling on people to boycott a film that celebrates the life and sacrifice of the brave woman. She is an inspiration to girls around the world. ”

According to CBR, the new national security law in Hong Kong could bring severe disadvantages to the film industry in Hollywood, as censorship will become much more severe, directly affecting the economic benefits of the studios. The Chinese Communist Party places serious bans on foreign products, and cinema, being a powerful source of ideological material, is highly guarded. The Asian giant will do everything possible to avoid “contamination” in its rooms.

