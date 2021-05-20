Disney adventure series trailer + ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’

Disney + has released the official trailer of‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’An adventure series based on the novels by Trenton Lee Stewart and starring Emmy winner Tony Hale (“Veep”), the series will be available to stream beginning Friday, June 25. Both the trailer and the poster are available below.

After winning a scholarship contest, the quirky Mr. Benedict (Hale) recruits four talented orphans for a dangerous mission to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance must infiltrate the mysterious LIVE Institute to uncover the truth behind the crisis. When the director of this institute, the sophisticated Dr. Curtain (also Benedict’s evil twin brother), seems to be behind this world chaos, the children of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” must devise a plan to defeat him.

The series stars Hale in the roles of Mr. Benedict and Dr. Curtain, Kristen Schaal as Number Two, MaameYaa Boafo as Rhonda Kazembe, Ryan Hurst as Milligan, Gia Sandhu as Ms. Perumal, Mystic Inscho as Reynie Muldoon, Seth B. Carr as George ‘Sticky’ Washington, Emmy DeOliveira as Kate Wetherall and Marta Kessler as Constance Contriare.

The series was created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay, with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as showrunners. The executive producers are Manfredi, Hay, Swimmer, Slavkin, Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar and James Bobin, the latter in turn director of the pilot episode. The series is produced by Sonar Entertainment, 20th Century Fox TV, and Jamie Tarsesde Fanfare.

Regarding the novel, we speak of a New York Times bestseller that was published for the first time in 2007 by Little, Brown and Company. Illustrated by Carson Ellis, it was followed by three installments titled ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Perilous Journey’, ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society and the Prisoner’s Dilemma’ and the prequel ‘The Extraordinary Education of Nicholas Benedict’.

