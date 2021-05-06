Disney + Advances Loki Premiere for June 9 the chapters will be released every Wednesday – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Between lines

Disney + advanced from June 11 to 9 the premiere of Loki, the new Marvel series that will take over from Wandavision and the recent The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The decision will also modify the company’s calendar, since from now on it will launch new episodes on Wednesdays instead of Fridays, as it has been doing since the premiere of the hit The Mandalorian, which continued the Star Wars universe.

In addition, the superhero franchise has three more series planned for 2021: What If…, Ms. Marvel and Hawkeye.

In the cinematographic section, Marvel Studios will release Black Widow in July; Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September; Eternals, with Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek, in November and Spiderman 3, with Tom Holland and Zendaya, in December.

In March 2022 it will be the turn of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the second installment in the saga starring Benedict Cumberbacth; in May Thor, love and thunder, with Taika Waititi directing Chris Hemsworth, and in July Black Panther, Wakanda forever, which continues despite the death of Chadwick Boseman.

The Marvels will arrive in November 2022; Ant Man & The Wasp: Quantumania, in February 2023, and finally, the third installment of Guardians of the Galaxy in April 2023.

