Dismissal without pay in Russia to employees who refuse to be vaccinated

MOSCOW.

The employees That deny to get vaccinated against him covid-19 in the regions where it is required would be fired without payannounced the Russian Labor Minister.

If the health authorities of a region make vaccination compulsory for certain categories of workers, an unvaccinated employee can be suspended, “Anton Kotiakov told Russian media on Saturday, in comments reproduced Sunday by the government-tracking Telegram channel of the pandemic.

According to him Minister the suspension would last as long as the decree from compulsory vaccination is valid.

Faced with the increase in cases, the city of Moscow and its region were the first in Russia to make vaccination mandatory for employees in the service sector.

Since then, seven other local entities, including St. Petersburg and its region, have taken similar measures, according to Russian media.

After two consecutive days of record infections, Moscow registered a slight decline on Sunday, with 8,305 cases in 24 hours, a figure that is still much higher than two weeks ago, when there were about 3,000 cases a day.

According to the authorities, this outbreak is due to the Delta variant, which appeared in India, and which affects almost 90% of new patients, according to Mayor Sergei Sobianin.

The number of new cases in St. Petersburg surpassed 1,000 in 24 hours for the first time since late February.

At the national level, the country registered 17,611 new cases.

The outbreak was favored by a slow vaccination campaign due to the distrust of the Russians, the absence of restrictions for months and the failure to comply with the rules of distancing and the use of face masks.

jrr