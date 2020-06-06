The dismissal of the infectious medicine doctor Carlos Quant from the Manolo Morales hospital is just the most recent fact that has caused outrage and rejection by the medical staff, as it was clear that it was retaliation for exposing the serious situation the system is going through. health and the country to the inaction of the regime to stop the Covid-19 and urged that measures be taken at the government level to alleviate infections.

The discomfort that exists in this hospital was seen from the moment that Quant was forced by a lawyer from the Ministry of Health (Minsa) to leave the facilities. According to the account from medical sources, several nurses tried to block the Minsa worker in order to avoid expulsion, and also two doctors who worked very close to the infectologist shouted insults at him.

“The help in protecting the medical staff present and the infirmary at the time of their expulsion was clear,” said a doctor, who notes that this support is due to the appreciation of Quant for his professionalism and humanism, and also because there is a weariness with politics. repressive towards health professionals.

Discomfort due to lack of protection for health personnel

Another medical source from Manolo Morales confided to LA PRENSA that the general discomfort is because only in these hospitals have five of their workers died and around 30 are found with symptoms of Covid-19 or in quarantine among doctors, nurses, technical personnel and support for.

This week the Ministry of Health determined that the Manolo Morales hospital will not receive positive patients from Covid-19, in Managua, the public hospitals that are mainly receiving patients from the pandemic are the German Hospital Fernando Vélez Paiz. This decision is made to “restore the tranquility and normal operation of the hospital,” according to the Minsa; however, the complaint of the health personnel is that they do not provide them with the adequate equipment to protect themselves.

“Personnel outside the respiratory area are not provided with adequate protective equipment. This argument that Manolo Morales is not a Covid hospital is not a justification because we know that the virus is already everywhere and that anyone can be a carrier of the virus, so you can be taking care of a patient for any reason and may be infected with coronavirus, it is for this reason, protection must be provided by all health personnel, “confided a doctor who requested anonymity.

“We doctors have protective equipment because we buy it, but the general health personnel do not have the possibility to buy the N95, or the masks or the waterproof suits,” explained the doctor.

The doctor explained that due to this situation they have requested on at least two occasions to cancel the outpatient consultation and the scheduled surgeries, however the Minsa has refused to authorize these cancellations. “In any case, people are not coming to the hospital because they are afraid of getting it, so if they can avoid coming they will. In the case of surgeries the same thing happens, “he explained.

Attention capacity has also been reduced due to sick staff

The Manolo Morales hospital has five operating rooms where in normal times up to five surgeries can be performed in each one, but currently only two are operating «because there are a large number of personnel who are in quarantine or ill and it is not possible to have all operating theaters operating, »said the source. However, he denounced that the Minsa is pressuring them to return everything to normal.

“They want the five operating rooms to go back to work, but we are understaffed and patients are still postponing scheduled surgeries for the same fear,” he stressed.

According to the source, the health personnel feel pressured by the Minsa and they are insisting on holding meetings with the management to find a way to continue serving the population but guaranteeing the protection of staff and patients, however, so far they have not received a satisfactory response.

Order to dismiss Quant “left El Carmen”

The letter of dismissal to Quant was under the justification of abandonment of work, stating that he was absent from May 22 to 29 at Manolo Morales, but Dr. Quant said that argument is false. The letter was signed by the hospital’s Human Resources Directorate but the staff assures that the decision “came out of El Carmen”, the power center of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo.

«Carlos Quant is an illustrious man scientifically speaking and when he entered the hospital the guiding doctor was Gustavo Porras (now President of the National Assembly) and he made a good friendship while he was at Manolo Morales, he knows the quality of a doctor he is Quant. That order that came from one day to the next was from the Presidency. It was not from Minsa, nor from Human Resources. That is very clear, “said a source who also requested anonymity.