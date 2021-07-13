Dismembered bodies in Zacatecas correspond to the Aguascalientes family

ZACATECAS

This Monday, the Zacatecas Public Security authorities confirmed that the human remains located in the town of Tayahua in the municipality of Villanueva, do correspond to the couple and a minor under three years reported as not located on July 4 and who were traveling to Hidalgo. .

Today, after concluding a genetic analysis process, it was confirmed that unfortunately the bodies that in recent days were found lifeless in the Tayahua dam in the municipality of Villanueva if they correspond to a family from the state of Aguascalientes, who had been reported as not located, ”said Rocío Aguilar, Zacatecas Security spokesperson.

The authorities assure that they are working in coordination with Aguascalientes to establish the motive and clarify the brutality of the triple homicide.

Point out that at the time that the Attorney General of the neighboring state of Aguascalientes issued the non-location file of these people, Zacatecas authorities contacted to establish coordination and communication to try to locate them, unfortunately today it is confirmed that these bodies do correspond to these families and the investigation and work of the authorities is being carried out to determine how these unfortunate events occur ”, explained the official.

The police report indicates that the bodies were severed from their limbs and the minor was beheaded.

After a week disappeared when heading from #Aguascalientes to Zacatecas, father, mother and son with surnames Jurado del Razo, were found dead, the last time they were seen was in Tierra de Fuego Circuit. # LuceroÁlvarez pic.twitter.com/C1Pwj6rbmj – Lucero Alvarez (@_LuceroAlvarez) July 11, 2021

