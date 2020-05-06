“data-reactid =” 26 “> The initial of the name, X, represents the” unknown variable. “The following spelling, Æ, is a ligature of the letters a and e that is used in the Latin and Greek alphabet and that the singer describes as an elven spelling transcription of ‘Ai’, a word meaning love and / or artificial intelligence.

The A-12 combination is a tribute to a reconnaissance aircraft built by the CIA in the 1960s:" It is the forerunner of SR-17 (our favorite ship). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Perfect for battle, but without any violence. "Curiously, this car was nicknamed by its designers' Archangel ', which also happens to be the title of one of Grimes' favorite songs by an artist he hasn't mentioned.

The fact that you have highlighted this detail in your schematic tweet, including" + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) ", could be a clue as to how they plan to refer to the boy on the day day.

Actually, Grimes was wrong to mention his favorite ship, which is the SR-71, not the SR-17, as Musk reminded him in response to his tweet." I'm recovering from surgery and I'm barely alive, so maybe errata could be forgiven. But damn it, it was supposed to be a deep message, "she replied.

On the other hand, she has not offered any guidance on how to pronounce the child's name. The only clue in this regard has been given by Musk when reacting with a 'like' to a publication who ventured the possibility that all these spellings represent a somewhat more traditional name: "X Ash Archangel".