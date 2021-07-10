Dismantling myths about DGT radars

Immediate care for a sick person can save his life. Hence, no one is surprised to see an ambulance driving at full speed and it is so important that drivers, especially in a section with traffic jams, make way for an emergency services vehicle to overtake us.

In any case, there are news that occasionally surprise us and that have to do with the speeding of vehicles destined for emergency services, such as the police, or ambulances. Apparently not even these services are exempt from receiving a fine.

But can they really fine a police officer or ambulance for speeding?

DGT regulations for priority vehicles

The General Traffic Regulation is very clear in this regard, Priority vehicles have priority over other vehicles and road users, and may also exceed speed limits, but as long as they are in emergency service.

On the other hand, a vehicle in urgent service must warn of its presence through the simultaneous use of the light signals and the acoustic signals, although according to the regulations it can omit the latter, and only use the light ones, when their omission does not entail any danger for other users.

Article 67. Priority vehicles.

1. Public or private emergency service vehicles shall have priority over other vehicles and other road users when they are in service of this nature. They will be able to circulate above the speed limits and will be exempt from complying with other rules or signs in the cases and with the conditions that are determined in this section (article 25 of the articulated text).

Justifying the condition of priority vehicle

Even ambulances have to justify their status as a priority vehicle, for being providing an emergency service, in the event that a speed radar detects an excess of speed. The normal thing, among the different administrations, is that the filters that identify these infractions file and omit the fine, which does not prevent us from sometimes encountering incomprehensible situations, such as an ambulance being fined in an emergency service (see news) .

Years ago we also knew of another even more delicate case. Vehicles used by public services, such as the police, are not always identified, and cannot always justify their provision of an emergency service. If the sanction is successful, the person responsible for the vehicle must identify the offender. And if that identification is not produced, it will be that person responsible who has to assume the sanction. That is why we have come to see how a head of the Ertzaintza de San Sebastián police station reported having received numerous fines derived from the use of a vehicle by the agents, even when he was working in his office (see news ).

Will I be fined if I use my car in emergency service?

There is still another situation that many drivers are most likely unaware of, that of use your private car in emergency service, for example to transfer a sick person or an injured person, in especially serious circumstances and if he / she cannot resort to other means. For this, the General Traffic Regulation is quite clear in this regard, and determines that we have to warn the situation using “the acoustic warning device intermittently and connecting the emergency light” or even with a means as rudimentary, but effective, as ” shake a handkerchief “.

In any case, and according to the regulations, we should “respect the rules of the road, especially at intersections.”, although “the other users of the road must facilitate our passage” and the “agents of the authority, after the justification of the circumstances that have led us to provide this service” may facilitate the passage, or even allow some rules to be breached – such as safety distances, speeding, or passing solid lines – due to force majeure.

Article 70. Non-priority vehicles in emergency service.

1. If, as a result of particularly serious circumstances, the driver of a non-priority vehicle is forced, without being able to resort to any other means, to carry out a service normally reserved for priority ones, he will ensure that the other users notice the special situation in which it circulates, using the buzzer intermittently and connecting the emergency light, if available, or shaking a handkerchief or similar procedure.

2. The drivers referred to in the preceding paragraph must respect traffic regulations, especially at intersections, and other road users shall comply with the provisions of article 69.

3. At any time, law enforcement officials may demand justification of the circumstances referred to in section 1.

4. Violations of the rules of this precept will be considered serious, as provided in article 65.4.c) of the articulated text.

See Traffic and Road Safety Code.