Dismantled a group that robbed trucks parked in Catalan service areas

The Mossos d’Esquadra have dismantled a criminal group after arresting three men as alleged perpetrators of three robberies with violence and intimidation, one crime of theft and two robberies of vehicle use to the steal inside trucks parked in service areas in Catalonia.

The detainees – 28, 35 and 57 years old – are residents of Badalona (Barcelona) and Barcelona, and they acted mainly on the AP-7, but they also robbed the AP-2 and the C-25, the Mossos reported this Sunday in a statement.

The robberies, which began in late January, occurred overnight to take advantage of the drivers’ break, and if they were discovered they used violence and threats to take the merchandise.

The investigation allowed to identify the three members –with a record for similar events and related to several robberies-, and were arrested this Wednesday in Badalona.

In the operative two stolen vans were recovered They used to carry the material, such as various packages, clothing, footwear, coffee capsules, air conditioning devices, lighting products and sanitary masks.

One of the detainees has had a tourist intervened because it is studied if he simulated his robbery, and two other people are also being investigated for being part of this criminal group and for whether they have been involved in previous crimes.