Dismantled a gang that cheated 7 million euros in VAT from used supercars

VAT is one of the most important and relevant taxes in our country, being one of the main sources of collection within the “universe” that is the automobile industry in Spain. However, sometimes there are those who try to save it, an operation that sometimes “gets out of hand”: that they tell the Civil Guard, which has dismantled a criminal gang that has cheated up to 7 million euros in VAT with the sale of used supercars.

The news jumped just a few hours ago: the Civil Guard, through its Twitter profile, announced the dismantling with the operation DROSIPAN-TERMINO of an organized gang that supposedly would have managed to defraud more than 7 million! euros in VAT with operations for the sale of high-end used vehicles.

Dismantled a criminal organization that defrauded € 7 million of VAT in the sector of the sale of used vehicles. 8 detainees.

6 records in: Albacete, Valencia, Pontevedra and Almería. Intervened: 15 vehicles, valued at € 1.5 https: //t.co/dgDIAuakNbpic.twitter.com/OsIHwtnVF1 – Civil Guard 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) May 5, 2021

With eight people arrested (including the head of the organization) and six simultaneous records In Albacete, Valencia, Pontevedra and Almería, 15 vehicles valued at one and a half million euros have also been intervened. And is that the structure seemed to be very well created, with a network of fictitious companies and instrumental companies that were in charge of “laundering” the VAT.

7 million euros defrauded by the “Introducer trout”

The images provided by the Civil Guard speak for themselves: the organization “moved” very high-end vehicles – there are some McLaren, a Porsche 911 GT2 RS, a Rolls-Royce Wraith Coupé … – that were acquired by qualified companies such as “Introducer trout”, who were in charge of acquiring vehicles already registered in their countries of origin for their subsequent sale in our country. In the case of intra-community acquisitions of goods under the general VAT regime, Spanish companies obtained the vehicles exempt from VAT.

Once acquired, these vehicles were sold in our country to Spanish distributors of the same plot but they did not pay the VAT corresponding to operations within the Spanish territory itself Despite the fact that this did appear on the sales invoices to the aforementioned distributors, they did deduct VAT that they had not actually paid.

According to the Civil Guard, individuals were even used as front men on occasions, making it even more difficult to monitor these fraudulent operations, a follow-up that the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency have had to carry out for months. The Civil Guard considers this organization to be completely dismantled, which has been an important “hole” for the public coffers.