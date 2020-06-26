MIAMI – The coronavirus forces us to implement changes and technologies in our daily lives, such as a disinfecting tunnel. Not only will you see it in commercial places, it can also be installed in houses, and it will even be seen on board some cruises soon.

Hamlet García, manager of the company “The Lounge” says that “with the latent threat that exists with COVID-19 we can say that we are 99.9% protected when we go through the tunnel”.

Hamlet revealed that the base of the product they use to disinfect is a peroxide with different compounds approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

“Many times people believe that when they enter the tunnel they will feel the steam, sauna, hot sensation. No, on the contrary, it is totally dry ”, he adds.

The tunnel is easy to assemble in minutes: you lay it on the ground, open it and then inflate it.

“We are going to simulate the entrance to a mall (shopping center). But first I must stand in front of the humidifier. I put my hands on both sides and then rotate for 10 seconds. Later I will be disinfected to enter to buy ”.

Inspired by a model that they used in the hospitals of Wuhan, in China, during the peak of the pandemic, the company “The Lounge” decided to adapt it and offer it in Miami.

“We saw it and decided we could make a similar product that follows EPA regulations, but the most important thing is to have the dehumidifier.”

The tunnels can be installed outdoors and move easily. There are currently only 3 installed in South Florida. One at a renowned Miami car agency and two others at Pembroke Pines and Miramar shopping centers.

If you are interested in renting one of these tunnels for your house, they are offered between $ 300 and $ 600 per day, and if you want to buy it, it costs $ 1,900, according to the company.