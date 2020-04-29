Little by little the world of sport is finding the light, it is burning stages within the obligatory break that the coronavirus. In Spain, athletes will return individually to training next May 4th and it will be from May 26 when the possibility of resuming the league soccer championship is opened. The season may be ended if the health situation progresses in the positive terms in which it does so today but it will always be behind closed doors, without fans.

The de-escalation and the four phases dictated by the Government do not contemplate the possibility of seeing the public again in the stands of the stadiums, it is something that will have to wait in time. But there are not a few studies and formulas that are being tested to make this happen as soon as possible. Specifically in Hong Kong A revolutionary proposal is being tested to get fans to see their clubs as soon as possible: CleanTech or disinfecting tunnels.

In the Chinese region, one of the most populous in the world with almost eight million inhabitants, one of the largest centers for organizing events such as the AsiaWorld-Expo It is preparing for the celebration of some of them with the best inventions so that the public attendance is optimal and safe without carrying out a strong reduction in its capacity. For this they will use disinfection machines, already tested for the employees of the Hong Kong Airport, through which each and every individual who wants to attend any event will have to pass.

CleanTech capsules are disinfection tunnels three in one. First the individuals stand in front of it and they take their temperature. At this point, given an elevated temperature that might suggest some viral infection, individuals would not be able to continue. If the temperature is correct, the individual enters the tunnel where the last two processes are activated: an ultraviolet light and an aerosol that purify and disinfect the air to eliminate any microbes that may be on clothing.

Apparently, this invention is being studied by different football organizations to return to normality in the stadiums as soon as possible, with an audience in their stands. Obviously, such technological equipment will a great investment for each and every one of the stadiums, but could more prematurely ensure the return of the fans of the king of sports, which would reactivate the important box office revenues.