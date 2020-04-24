“Breathtaking” suggestions … Thursday, Donald Trump left a conference room speechless, including medical experts present and completely bewildered by the proposals of the President of the United States to treat the patients of Covid-19 .

In a meeting at the White House, he encouraged scientists to explore the possibility of treatment by injecting disinfectant into the lungs, reports The Guardian.

“The disinfectant neutralizes the virus in a minute. One minute! Isn’t there something to do with an injection, or some sort of cleaning?” Trump questioned himself in front of his audience. And to continue: “It would be interesting to verify this. You will have to discuss this with doctors, but it seems interesting to me.”

“Inconsistent, insane, without scientific foundation”

A reasoning which gave way to amazement in the room. On the one hand the scientists remained silent, on the other the journalists, amazed, let out laughter while Donald Trump followed up with another proposal: to treat the patients by exposing them to ultraviolet rays.

“So, assuming that we expose the body to very strong light, whether it’s ultraviolet light or just very strong light (…) Then you make the light penetrate inside the body. I believe that it has not been tested, and I think you will, will you not? ” suggested Donald Trump.

Admittedly, a study of the American government shows that the Covid-19 weakens in a hot and humid atmosphere as well as in the sun’s rays, but the solution presented by Trump is far from convincing the dismayed scientific world. Many doctors have warned the public against disinfectant injections and the use of UV rays.

“Everything that was said was inconsistent, senseless, without scientific basis,” Dr Irwin Redlener, director of the Center for Natural Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, told MSNBC.

“Extremely dangerous”

He added: “First, people are infected with Covid-19 in hot climates like New Orleans. Then this solution of UV lamps can be very dangerous”, their radiation can damage cells. of the skin and cause cancer.

Robert Reich, a professor of public policy at the University of California at Berkeley and former secretary of labor, was alarmed on Twitter:

“The non-Donald Trump report is extremely dangerous for public health. Boycott his propaganda and trust the experts. And please, don’t drink disinfectant.”

Trump’s briefings are actively endangering the public’s health. Boycott the propaganda. Listen to the experts. And please don’t drink disinfectant. https://t.co/gRRn3sQ04T – Robert Reich (@RBReich) April 23, 2020

Walter Shaub, the former director of the Office of Government Ethics, explained that he did not understand how such an “idiot could be at the head of a country. I cannot believe that in 2020 you have to tell people who are listening to the president that injecting disinfectant into the body can kill them. ”