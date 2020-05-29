If something has made clear the sanitary emergency by COVID -19, it is that we are obliged to keep different hygiene measures on the objects and surfaces that we touch every day: electronic devices such as telephones, cell phones, tablets; knobs, handles, tables, chairs, among others, in order to avoid the transmission of the disease.

According to Dr. Saraí Victoria García Manzanilla, Epidemiologist at the General Regional Hospital (HGR) No. 2 “Dr. Guillermo Fajardo Ortiz ”from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), it is recommended to use a clean cloth, spray bottle with alcohol or chlorine to disinfect objects and surfaces with which we have permanent contact at home or office.

“Directly, there are different useful products such as chlorine, alcohol and liquid cleaner with pine oil. Due to their importance, there are things that must be cleaned daily, since they are used countless times, which makes them potentially carriers of viruses and bacteria, “he explained.

7 objects of daily use that you should disinfect

He stressed that the cell phone It must be constantly cleaned and disinfected, since it is a direct transmitter between hands and face, and for this you can use a clean cloth impregnated with any disinfecting solution.

The Social Security specialist noted that knobs and handles of the doors, as well as the bathroom discharge levers are objects that due to their constant use must be sprayed directly with the product and remove the surplus with a dry cloth.

Similarly, it indicated that the keys they must be immersed in any of the solutions for 10 minutes.

In the case of glasses, he said, can be washed generally with neutral soap, since these are touched frequently on a daily basis.

He added that one of the objects most touched by the different members of the family is the remote control of televisions, making it a very important element for the transmission of microorganisms.

“Its cleaning must be the same, taking care not to damage the electronic mechanism. In this case, a plastic sleeve is recommended for best use, “he said.

Dr. García Manzanilla emphasized that the footwear It is a focus of transmission of microorganisms, so it is recommended to remove them after cleaning the soles in a jargon impregnated with chlorine solution.

He commented that any object of protection like masks or goggles it must be properly disinfected in solution with chlorine for 10 minutes and afterwards it must be washed with a stream of soapy water and allowed to dry.

