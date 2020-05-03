Disgusting: Man Removes Face Mask in Supermarket, Tastes Ice Cream, and Returns to Refrigerator | Special photo

Are you following preventive measures? It is clear that the pandemic came to revolutionize our hygiene habits, going to the supermarket has become an odyssey and we even joke about who will be chosen to commit the feat. And the fact is that just going out is exposing yourself, but there are people who not only take it lightly, they make fun of it. This it’s disgusting, a man takes off his face mask at the grocery store, tries ice cream and puts it back in the fridge!

It seems that this boy just wanted to be funny, not caring how dangerous his act was. We are experiencing a pandemic! There are thousands and thousands fighting for his life and he only took the opportunity to do a live on social networks and get comments. Is seriously? At least he came to his senses and deleted the video, but what he did not imagine is that users would save it to display it and how good, because what he did is unacceptable.

Man tastes ice cream and returns it to the refrigerator

The video barely lasts a few seconds, enough to realize that we are in danger by people like this subject. It has already been emphasized that we expose the most susceptible groups, that is, the elderly and those who suffer from a disease such as diabetes, hypertension or asthma.

However, many of the infections they have been given by asymptomatic people who take to the streets without the slightest care and, in addition, make fun of the situation, making this type of videos quite unpleasant. There are people who go out in fear of buying the pantry, with the desire to get home to disinfect everything and we do not imagine that there are people like that.

So far the video has been broadcast by various networks, the first was Tik Tok and thousands demand that some type of sanction be given. He just went to the fridge, then he took off his mask to put his finger in the snow, try it on and turn to the camera as if he expected someone to applaud his joke.

