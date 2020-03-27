A young man caused great outrage after having licked several bottles from a supermarket to declare that he is not afraid of coronavirus

By: Web Writing

A man from Missouri he recorded himself saying: ´Who is afraid of coronavirus? ´, to later lick numerous plastic bottles on a shelf located inside a supermarket.

The video was broadcast on social networks and thanks to the outrage of hundreds of inmates, it managed to go viral.

In the opinion of British television presenter Piers Morgan, he called on the American authorities to keep the young man in prison and deprived of all kinds of medical care. All for having potentially endangered many people.

At the moment, the US authorities have not ruled on the case, so it is unknown if the subject will receive any sanction.