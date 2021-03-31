Disgusted? Luis Miguel would dedicate a song to Lucía Méndez

Disgusted? Luis Miguel dedicated a song to Lucía Méndez | Instagram

Apparently the singer, Luis Miguel would have his first love disappointment when he met Lucia Mendez At that time, she was 30 years old and he was a young man of 17, although there was a brief romance, the actress would end up ending her relationship with him, so they say, she would dedicate a song to him.

Luis Miguel, The call “Sun of Mexico“He would be captivated by the beauty of the television star for what he did everything to meet her, even pretending that he was older, although at one point this contributed to having a moment of his attention, the then recognized star decided to end their torrid courtship.

Made by the one they assure, Luis Miguel, would find the inspiration to dedicate a song to him in which although he highlights the beauty of the protagonist of the novel “Viviana” from 1978, he tells her that her separation did not hurt and he would not end up falling in love with her, one of the most popular songs of the “Puerto Rican”: “Please, ma’am“.

Please, ma’am, do not take offense to me, I do not despise your love, understand. You are very beautiful, you are perfect, but understand that I am looking for another path …

It may interest you In photos, daughter of Luis Miguel and Diego Boneta uncover romance

An artificial flower, that’s how you are, dinners, restaurants, a concert at 10 and at the end of this show, who would I be, a young dark seducer? says in some lines of the song.

Surely, you remember it very well, since the theme of the then acclaimed “youth artist of the moment” was interpreted back in 1988, so they refer to it would be dedicated to the consecrated star of the show.

This is how his story came about

In 1972, Lucía Méndez stood out as the “face of the Heraldo”, in that year, the “Sun” was barely two years old, however, in the 1980s, Lucía Méndez was already a well-known face on the screen and also ventured In the world of music, the beautiful artist was going through the best moment of her career.

It was precisely the 1983 Viña del Mar Festival in which the so-called “Queen of the Festival”, the first to obtain that title, crossed the life of the “star king”.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It was the actress herself who a few months ago opened her heart in a program with Yordi Rosado, whom she described as the relationship she had with “Luismi” was like, and although the story dates back many years, after the premiere of Gallego’s autobiographical series Basteri, each of the moments of his life, as well as his conquests have been relived again.

At first, the insistence of the artist was what ended up convincing the Mexican … “He began to look for me, to call, to pretend. It was very splendid; he gave me gifts, but I did not receive some. near everything was Pati Padilla, who at that time was my public relations “revealed.

It may interest you This did Michelle Salas to Luis Miguel in full concert

The native of León Guanajuato would reveal that although there were several years of difference, both had a great time and had a lot of fun, however, she decided to leave the interpreter of “Now you can leave” before falling before his charms.

It should be reiterated that the today actress and singer of more than 60 years assured the host as well as other programs that she was not the woman with whom the singer lost his virginity since when she met him, she already had experience in that field .

It may interest you “I took my mother’s life”, Xuxa shares a sad message

It is no secret to anyone that Gallego Basteri has been a heartbreaker since he was very young, which the series would show by revealing some of the names that have been on his list since he was a teenager.