Diseny Plus improves the movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

The theatrical version of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is different from what we can see on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

Disney Y Lucasfilm have made some visual adjustments to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Since they have removed the blue / green camera filter you used JJ Abrams, and there is a noticeable difference if we compare the shots before and after. It is not clear why Disney made the change, but it’s possibly because that filter doesn’t work as well on television as it does in theaters. However, some of the images on the big screen definitely looked a bit off.

Interestingly, the subtitles during the final battle have also been changed to provide the names of each of the voices. Jedi what King listens. However, there are no major new revelations, as their identities had been previously confirmed.

Take a look at the changes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker then:

They also fixed the subtitles that the original theatrical and home release got wrong (note coloring off on the right in this case bc my laptop had night mode on) pic.twitter.com/7JRkfwYbar – Jaclyn: The Lesbian Jedi (@Jbandos) May 23, 2021

What was this movie about?

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the conclusion to the story that started George Lucas in 1977. After the events of The last Jedi, Kylo Ren takes command of the First Order, but the Emperor Palpatine from a distant and dark area of ​​unknown regions. From there, a race begins to stop The Emperor from dominating the galaxy again thanks to a huge army that they have been secretly manufacturing for the past 30 years.

So Kylo ren must redeem himself and return to being Ben solo (Adam Driver) to help King (Daisy Ridley) to be able to finish off the Emperor and save everyone. Luckily, Rey manages to end the threat thanks to the help of the ghosts of the best Jedi force.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker It grossed $ 1,074 million and was a very divisive movie for fans. JJ Abrams He has commented that there is a 4-hour montage that improves the story. But we will probably never see that version. At least now, there are some visual improvements in Disney Plus.